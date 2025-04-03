Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,436 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,786 in the last 365 days.

International Relations sends message of condolences to Thailand and Myanmar following earthquake

The Government of the Republic of South Africa expresses its deepest condolences to the peoples of Thailand and Myanmar following the devastating earthquake that has resulted in significant loss of life and extensive damage to property.

Minister Ronald Lamola said: “South Africa stands in solidarity with the affected communities during this tragic time. The thoughts of the people of South Africa are with the families who have lost loved ones and those who have been injured. We commend the efforts of the emergency response teams and volunteers who are working tirelessly to provide relief and support to those in need.”

Minister Lamola added that: “In this time of sorrow, we extend our heartfelt sympathies and support to the peoples of Thailand and Myanmar.”

The South African Embassy in Bangkok is aware of 11 South African citizens affected by the earthquake and is rendering consular assistance to them.

#GovZAUpdates 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

International Relations sends message of condolences to Thailand and Myanmar following earthquake

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more