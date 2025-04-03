Gauteng Legislature applauds Gauteng police for preventing criminal activities in Soweto

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature’s Portfolio Committee on Community Safety commends the outstanding efforts of the Gauteng Police for their swift and decisive action in preventing two separate criminal activities in Soweto on Tuesday, this week, demonstrating a firm commitment to combating crime in the Province.

In the first incident, Police successfully intercepted a group of armed suspects who were intending on committing a cash in transit robbery. Two suspects were shot and killing during the confrontation disrupting the planned heist.

In an unrelated incident, Police confronted another group of criminals intending to rob two courier vehicles in Soweto. The quick response from law enforcement led to the shooting and killing of four suspects who were allegedly involved in a plan to rob two courier vehicles in Soweto.

The Committee is convinced that these decisive interventions demonstrate the Police’s unwavering commitment to combating crime in the Province. The Committee applauds the bravery and dedication displayed by the Police Officers in both incidents.

The Committee has noted the steady decline in crime incidents in Gauteng, which is a direct result of the ongoing, relentless efforts of the Police and would like to warn criminals that their actions will not be tolerated. Those who persist in terrorizing our communities face the real increasing risk of being apprehended, shot and killed or spending years in prison.

In addition to these recent successes, the Committee stands in solidarity with the people of South Africa in demanding justice for Cwecwe, a seven year old learner who was allegedly raped at a school in the Eastern Cape Province.

The Committee calls on all Gauteng residents to join the nationwide campaign demanding justice for Cwecwe, protect children and women from any form of abuse and urge authorities to ensure the swift arrest and prosecution of the perpetrator(s).

