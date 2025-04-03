From Ukraine to Texas: How StainlessSwim Is Redefining Luxury Pools for Every Backyard

A modern Stainless Swim pool installed in a residential backyard in Austin, TX — quick to set up and designed for durability and style.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a market saturated with cookie-cutter designs and sky-high installation costs, one Texas-based company is changing the game — and doing so with style, sustainability, and surprising affordability. StainlessSwim, founded by Ukrainian-born entrepreneur Maksym Kustovskyi, is rewriting the rules of backyard luxury with their signature steel tank pools.These aren’t your typical pools. Combining industrial-grade materials with a modern aesthetic, each StainlessSwim installation is a statement piece: minimalistic, elegant, and built to last. What truly sets the company apart, however, is how accessible this luxury has become. Traditional in-ground pools can cost tens — or even hundreds — of thousands of dollars. StainlessSwim pools start at a fraction of that, all while offering a premium look and feel.The company’s mission is simple: to democratize design-driven outdoor living. “We believe everyone deserves a beautiful and relaxing space,” says Kustovskyi. “You shouldn’t have to choose between quality, aesthetics, or price. We’ve engineered our product so you can have it all.”StainlessSwim offers full-service project delivery, handling everything from excavation and leveling to plumbing and decking. Installation takes just 1–2 days, and models are available in a variety of shapes and sizes — including portable options that can be relocated with ease. It’s a modular approach built for the modern homeowner: flexible, fast, and flawlessly executed.What began as a small startup has quickly evolved into a growing Texas operation with hubs in both Austin and Dallas. The company serves a wide range of clients — from families looking to transform their backyard to boutique hotels seeking a show-stopping water feature. Each project is tailored, and every client becomes part of a movement that’s shaping a new era of pool culture in America.Environmental responsibility is also central to StainlessSwim’s brand identity. All materials are sourced with longevity and ecological impact in mind, allowing the company to offer not just pools, but a lifestyle that embraces balance between design and planet-friendly practices.Beyond installations, Kustovskyi and his team are focused on growing the industry from within. The company offers training and certification for aspiring professionals, helping new entrepreneurs launch their own pool businesses. It’s a model that creates jobs, empowers local economies, and builds a broader network of sustainable outdoor solutions.As the demand for stylish, affordable, and sustainable outdoor spaces grows, StainlessSwim is ready to lead. With bold design, a commitment to excellence, and a clear purpose, this once-small idea from Eastern Europe is becoming a movement across the U.S.To learn more, visit www.stainlessswim.com or call (512) 426-8852.Press contact: info@stainlessswim.com

