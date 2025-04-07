Holding World’s Highest IQ 2025, Dr. YoungHoon Kim Appointed Vice-President of the World Memory Championships

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 2025, Dr. YoungHoon Kim, holder of the official world record for the highest IQ at 276, was appointed Vice-President of the World Memory Championships and the World Memory Sports Council (WMSC) which is in partnership with Guinness World Records. This imortant role acknowledges his exceptional contributions to cognitive science and memory sports.Dr. YoungHoon Kim, a leading figure in mind sports, was also honored as " The 2nd Tony Buzan ," officially recognized as the intellectual successor to Tony Buzan, the inventor of Mind Maps. Buzan's revolutionary Mind Maps have played a significant role in enhancing cognitive abilities and memory performance. Dr. Kim attributes much of his extraordinary intellectual achievements to the use of Mind Maps, which have allowed him to unlock his brain's full potential and reach unprecedented levels of cognitive performance.By integrating Buzan's Mind Maps into his cognitive training, Dr. YoungHoon Kim was able to optimize his brain's ability to process, store, and recall information, ultimately leading to his official world record IQ. This methodology continues to shape his work as he promotes Mind Maps as a tool for memory enhancement, creative thinking, and intellectual development.Dr. YoungHoon Kim's unparalleled intellect, verified by top intellectual societies, has earned him the world's highest IQ title globally. As the founder and CEO of NeuroStory and President of the United Sigma Intelligence Association (USIA), Dr. Kim is committed to improving brain health worldwide through innovative digital healthcare solutions. His leadership continues to shape the future of cognitive science, memory sports, and brain health.

