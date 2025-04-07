PTM Solar Reaches New Milestone as Leading Sales Channel in Community Solar

Happy homeowners enjoying the benefits of solar energy thanks to PTM Solar — saving money, living sustainably, and powering their future. Precision meets power — PTM Solar installation in action! Solar farms like this are driving the future of energy

Milestone Highlights PTM Solar’s Commitment to Expanding Affordable Clean Energy Access

EAST SYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exceeding 100,000 subscribers and widening access to clean energy.As a comprehensive solar company, PTM Solar offers seamless growth opportunities to investors and developers through its innovative solutions. The company designs, builds, and manages solar projects, guaranteeing top-tier quality and performance. PTM Solar is not just about solar panels; it's about revolutionizing energy access for communities and the environment."Community Solar is revolutionizing renewable energy access, and we're excited to lead the charge," stated Ryan McManus, CEO of PTM Solar. "Our aim is to make solar power both easy and affordable for everyone, while simultaneously creating job opportunities and supporting our local communities."Advantages of PTM Solar’s Offerings:Custom Solar Installations: Personalized solar solutions for homes and businesses.Power Purchase Agreements (PPA): Solar options with no upfront costs and pay-as-you-go energy.Solar Loans: Flexible financing to easily own solar systems.SunTracker Technology: Enhances system efficiency and transparency.PTM Solar's energy production stands at an impressive 783.91 GWh, underscoring its significant impact on reducing carbon footprints and decreasing energy costs for customers. As a NYSERDA Builder and a member of SEIA and NYSEIA , PTM Solar is devoted to ensuring clean energy access for everyone.About PTM SolarPTM Solar is a leader in the solar industry, offering integrated solutions for investors and developers. From design to installation, PTM Solar streamlines the process of transitioning to renewable energy. With an array of financing options and cutting-edge technology, PTM Solar is dedicated to making clean energy accessible and affordable for all.For media inquiries, interviews, or partnership opportunities, please contact: Heath Gerlock Marketing & Communications Manager PTM Solar Heath@ptmsolar.com www.ptmsolar.com

