Women We Admire Honors USOSM COO Alisa Ulrey

IRVING, Texas, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Women We Admire, one of the fastest-growing networks of professional women, has named U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) Chief Operations Officer Alisa Ulrey as a Top COO. Ulrey is ranked number 20 on the organization’s list “Top 50 Women Chief Operating Officers of 2025.”

Nominations are gathered from all over the U.S. and Canada for the awards program, which recognizes exceptional women in chief operating officer roles for their leadership and operational management skills. The Women We Admire website notes that the 2025 honorees are “shaping the direction and success of their organizations … While their specific responsibilities vary across industries, they each play a central role in driving strategic alignment, streamlining processes, and fostering collaboration across departments.”

“Alisa is an exceptional COO and a natural leader, who has been instrumental in helping to establish USOSM as a valuable partner for oral and maxillofacial surgeons,” said USOSM President and CEO Richard Hall. “We’re thrilled to hear she’s been named to this year’s list of Women We Admire’s Top 50 Women Chief Operating Officers. She is most deserving.”

As COO of USOSM, Ulrey oversees daily operations, designs and implements business strategies, sets performance and growth goals, and establishes policies that promote company culture and vision. She is a seasoned executive with more than 30 years of experience shaping two of the nation’s largest Fortune 500 companies.

Previously, Ulrey was president and COO of the Center for Autism and Related Disorders (CARD). Prior to that, Ulrey spent several years in various leadership roles for CVS Health and Target. Ulrey is a graduate of Ball State University with a bachelor’s degree in marketing and business management.

Ulrey is extremely active as a business mentor, both in the healthcare industry and beyond. She also volunteers with Women in DSO, a nonprofit dedicated to the advancement of women leaders in the dental industry. She is a guest speaker at industry events, sharing wisdom about topics such as improving decision making in the workplace and operational improvement initiatives. Outside of work, she is active with Collin County animal shelters. She is a frequent foster dog mom, specializing in caring for dogs that are harder to adopt.

“The Women We Admire community provides important mentorship, learning and networking opportunities, and I’m grateful for their recognition and support,” said Ulrey. “The Top 50 Women Chief Operating Officers of 2025 list includes many exceptional women who are leaders in their fields, and I’m honored to be a part of that.”

Women We Admire is a membership organization comprised of some of the most accomplished women executives and leaders across the U.S. and Canada. As one of the fastest-growing professional women’s networks, the organization is dedicated to providing members with powerful leadership insights and a community of extraordinary women who enrich each other. On the web: https://thewomenweadmire.com

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM sets the standard for oral and maxillofacial surgery management. A management services organization spanning 29 states, USOSM has built a best-in-class network of premier oral and maxillofacial surgeon partners. USOSM provides operational, financial and administrative support services to fuel clinical excellence, innovation and wealth-creation. Visit: https://www.usosm.com.

