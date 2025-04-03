Pixelle Announces Agreement to Sell Stevens Point Facility to Ahlstrom

Spring Grove, PA, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixelle Specialty Solutions LLC (“Pixelle”), a leading high-end solutions provider in food and consumer packaging applications, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Stevens Point, Wisconsin facility to Ahlstrom Oyj (“Ahlstrom”), a global leader in fiber-based specialty materials.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2025, subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

“We are incredibly proud of the team at Stevens Point. Their dedication and performance have been vital to the facility’s success, and we are sincerely grateful for the community’s support over the years,” said Ross Bushnell, President and CEO of Pixelle. “Ahlstrom is a highly respected global leader, and we’re confident they will carry forward the strong legacy and operations of the Stevens Point facility.”



Pixelle remains focused on delivering high-end solutions in food and consumer packaging applications to customers across North America, backed by a stable and experienced manufacturing network. The company continues to prioritize operational excellence, customer service, and identifying opportunities aligned with its long-term strategic vision. This decision was made following careful consideration of how to best support those goals.



“The acquisition of the Stevens Point operation is a pivotal step in our journey to enhance our technology offerings and expand our solutions and market coverage,” says Konraad Dullaert, Executive Vice President (EVP) Food & Consumer Packaging and Chief Innovation Officer, Ahlstrom. “This business and its highly experienced, top-class team will significantly enhance our capabilities, enabling us to deliver innovative and sustainable packaging solutions to our customers in North America and beyond. We are excited about the opportunities this acquisition brings and are committed to leveraging these advancements to drive growth.”



Pixelle has operated the Stevens Point facility since 2020. The company is committed to working with Ahlstrom to support a smooth transition for employees, customers, and partners.

UBS Investment Bank served as financial advisor and Ropes & Gray provided legal counsel to Pixelle on the transaction.

About Pixelle Specialty Solutions

Headquartered in Spring Grove, Pennsylvania, Pixelle Specialty Solutions LLC is a leading manufacturer of specialty papers, with operations across North America. Through innovation, quality, collaboration, and research and development, Pixelle – a proud American company – delivers high-performance solutions with one of the most comprehensive portfolios in the industry.

