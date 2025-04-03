DigiCert Introduces DigiCert ONE: The First Digital Trust Platform to Converge PKI and DNS

Integration of UltraDNS improves resilience through automation, enabling enterprises to seamlessly manage certificates and DNS from a unified platform built for the Quantum Age

Lehi, Utah, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiCert, a leading global provider of digital trust, today announced the integration of UltraDNS into its flagship DigiCert ONE™ platform. The combination automates essential management processes between Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) and Domain Name Systems (DNS) —two foundational components of digital trust—to reduce outage risks and streamline operations.

Today, DNS teams manually change records with every PKI update. But as disruptors like shortened certificate lifespans and quantum computing drive faster change cycles, manual processes can no longer keep up. Frost and Sullivan advises organizations to automate manual processes and streamline trust solutions to keep digital interactions secure and flowing. DigiCert ONE addresses these challenges by enhancing cryptographic agility and automating key processes that keep digital trust infrastructure aligned.



"Managing certificates and DNS records and automating domain validation through one platform is quickly becoming a necessity as we enter the quantum age," said Deepika Chauhan, Chief Product Officer at DigiCert. “Getting ahead of the reduction in certificate and validation lifespans is critical for business operations. Now teams can easily analyze certificate and DNS data to predict potential issues before they occur, create and enforce policies that span certificate and DNS configurations, and enable end-to-end encryption.”

Advantages of combining PKI + DNS:

Unified Digital Trust Management – Centralized management, visibility and control over certificates and DNS, reducing security complexity and creating faster threat response.

– Centralized management, visibility and control over certificates and DNS, reducing security complexity and creating faster threat response. Improved Uptime and Business Continuity – Eliminate PKI-related outages and ensure the availability of critical services.

– Eliminate PKI-related outages and ensure the availability of critical services. Automation for Security & Compliance – Automate renewals and DNS configurations to reduce human error and compliance risks.

– Automate renewals and DNS configurations to reduce human error and compliance risks. Enhanced Performance & Security – Integrated PKI and DNS with DDoS protection, advanced traffic routing, and application security for cyber resilience.

"Managing separate DNS and PKI solutions adds complexity, increases costs, and introduces potential points of failure," said Joern Lubadel, Global Head of Product Security at B. Braun. "The move to a converged digital trust platform to mitigate security threats like DNS hijacking and DDoS attacks and streamline operations by automating the management of certificates is the sort of innovation that large enterprises need. The promise of a more resilient, efficient, and secure digital infrastructure will help companies focus on delivering exceptional customer experiences and get out of the business of onerous integration projects."

“When we were deciding which PKI solution to use, we sought to ‘future proof’ our operations by choosing a vendor that could deliver a comprehensive suite of tools to support our growth,” said Grace Young, Chief Innovation Officer at Wattwatchers. “We didn’t want to deal with multiple vendors for different parts of our operations like DNS and IoT, which just adds complexity, costs, and potential points of failure. DigiCert's digital trust platform enabled us to automate certificate management, allowing our small team to deliver an efficient, resilient, and secure digital infrastructure for our enterprise customers. This allows us to prioritize customer value without being slowed down by complex configuration on the back end.”

"By integrating UltraDNS into the DigiCert ONE platform, DigiCert is addressing a critical challenge that enterprises face—managing fragmented security infrastructures that lead to inefficiencies, outages, and security vulnerabilities,” said Ozgun Pelit, Senior Industry Analyst, at Frost & Sullivan. “This unified approach enhances automation, resilience, and crypto agility, ensuring organizations can securely scale their operations while preparing for the post-quantum future. As certificate lifecycles shorten and cyber threats grow more sophisticated, solutions that streamline digital trust management will become essential for enterprises navigating an increasingly complex security landscape."

Customers who would like more detailed information about PKI and DNS working together to strengthen security and streamline operations are encouraged to join DigiCert and a select group of industry leaders from around the world at one of DigiCert’s 2025 Trust Summit Roadshows.

Resources:

Register today: An Ounce of Prevention: Turning the Quantum Threat into a Business Win (webinar). Join Frost & Sullivan’s Ozgun Pelit with Ashley Stevenson of DigiCert on April 16, 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time

Visit the product page

Read the blog

About DigiCert

DigiCert is a leading global provider of digital trust, enabling individuals and businesses to engage online with the confidence that their footprint in the digital world is secure. DigiCert® ONE, the platform for digital trust, provides organizations with centralized visibility and control over a broad range of public and private trust needs, securing websites, enterprise access and communication, software, identity, content and devices. DigiCert pairs its award-winning software with its industry leadership in standards, support and operations, and is the digital trust provider of choice for leading companies around the world. For more information, visit www.digicert.com or follow @digicert.

__PRESENT__PRESENT

Christina Knittel DigiCert 775-209-2461 christina.knittel@digicert.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.