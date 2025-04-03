Patriot Mobile Fights to Keep Men Out of Women’s Bathrooms and Locker Rooms

Austin, TX, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Patriot Mobile is making a public statement in support of Texas Senate Bill 240 that protects girls and women in private spaces.

Texas Senate Bill 240 protects women and girls in bathrooms and locker rooms by keeping boys and men out of them. The bill defines biological sex as male or a female, as determined by the listed sex on an original, unaltered birth certificate. This bill’s protections extend to K-12 public and charter schools, junior colleges, and public government buildings.

“Allowing biological males in women’s bathrooms and locker rooms erodes decades of progress in securing women’s rights and creates unsafe environments for women of all ages,” said Leigh Wambsganss, Patriot Mobile’s Chief Communications Officer. “Texas should be leading the nation on this issue, instead we are far behind in protecting the safety, privacy, and dignity of women and girls.”

More than a dozen states have laws that protect girls and women from boys and men violating their private spaces. The Texas Senate has passed similar bills in previous sessions, only for them to die quietly in the Texas House. Today’s bill is being heard in the Texas Senate Committee on State Affairs. If passed by the Senate, the measure will go to the Texas House, where Patriot Mobile will continue to fight for safety, privacy, and dignity for women and girls.

About Patriot Mobile - Patriot Mobile is America’s ONLY Christian conservative wireless provider. Since 2013, Patriot Mobile has given Americans a conservative alternative for their cell service by providing dependable nationwide coverage on 4G and 5G networks and exceptional U.S.-based customer support. Patriot Mobile gives a portion of every dollar to support organizations that fight for our freedom. Patriot Mobile’s mission is to passionately defend our God-given rights and freedoms, and to glorify God always. For information go to patriotmobile.com or call (972)-PATRIOT.

