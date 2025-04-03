Willow Bridge Property Company Named 3rd Largest Multifamily Manager in 2025 NMHC Top 50 Rankings

DALLAS, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willow Bridge Property Company has been named the 3rd Largest Multifamily Manager in the 2025 NMHC Top 50 list, climbing one position from its previous fourth-place ranking. The company, which has been recognized in the NMHC Top 50 every year since the rankings began in 1989, now manages 220,676 units nationwide.

“This recognition is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our teams,” said Duncan Osborne, CEO of Willow Bridge. “As a purpose-driven organization, our focus remains on sustainable growth and providing the highest level of service to our clients and residents who choose to call a Willow Bridge community home.”

With a workforce of over 5,200 employees across 75 markets, Willow Bridge has recently re-entered key markets such as California and is actively exploring expansion opportunities in additional U.S. markets.

“I couldn’t be prouder of our team for the smart, thoughtful way they’ve helped us grow,” said Scott Wilder, President of Residential Management. “A huge thank you to our clients for trusting us with their communities. We look forward to strengthening our long-term relationships, forging new partnerships, and continuing to provide exceptional service to residents.”

The NMHC Top 50 rankings are a respected benchmark in the multifamily industry, recognizing the largest apartment owners and managers in the country. Willow Bridge’s rise in the rankings underscores its commitment to creating places people want to call home.

About Willow Bridge Property Company

Founded in 1965 by Mack Pogue as Lincoln Property Company, Willow Bridge Property Company is one of the United States’ most respected full service residential property companies, operating a successful portfolio in 75 markets. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Willow Bridge proudly employs over 5,200 team members, has built over 200,000 apartments and manages 220,000 units for its clients. To learn more, visit willowbridgepc.com .

