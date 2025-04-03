Globus Medical completes acquisition of Nevro Corp.

AUDUBON, Pa., April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE: GMED), a leading musculoskeletal technology company, today announced the completion of its previously disclosed acquisition of Nevro Corp., a global medical device company that is delivering comprehensive, life-changing solutions for the treatment of chronic pain.

“We are excited to begin the journey of accelerating market penetration of Nevro’s differentiated high-frequency technology and bringing a much-needed treatment option to patients suffering from chronic pain,” said Dan Scavilla, president and CEO of Globus Medical.

The acquisition of Nevro further expands Globus Medical's presence in the musculoskeletal market, unlocking a $2.5 billion market opportunity. This strategic move positions Globus to further add to its product portfolio with the potential to alter the standard of care in the neuromodulation space and beyond.

Globus Medical plans to discuss the closing of the acquisition and the anticipated benefits of the expanded product offering during its first quarter earnings conference in May.

Nevro Corp. common stock ceased trading on the New York Stock Exchange prior to the open of the market on April 3, 2025. Further information about the transaction can be found in the Form 8-Ks filed with the SEC today by Nevro Corp. and Globus Medical, respectively.

Financial and Legal Advisors

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC served as financial advisor to Globus Medical, and Wyrick Robbins Yates & Ponton LLP served as legal advisor. BofA Securities, Inc. served as financial advisor to Nevro Corp. and Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal advisor.

About Globus Medical, Inc.

Globus Medical, Inc. is a leading global musculoskeletal company dedicated to solving unmet clinical needs and changing lives. We innovate with inspired urgency, provide world-class education and clinical support, and advance care throughout spine, orthopedic trauma, joint reconstruction, biomaterials and enabling technologies. Additional information can be accessed at https://www.globusmedical.com/.

About Nevro Corp.

Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Nevro Corp. is a global medical device company focused on delivering comprehensive, life-changing solutions that continue to set the standard for enduring patient outcomes in the treatment of chronic pain. Nevro’s comprehensive HFX™ spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform includes the Senza® SCS system and support services for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and limb and painful diabetic neuropathy. Nevro also provides minimally invasive treatment options for patients suffering from chronic sacroiliac joint pain.

Safe Harbor Statements

