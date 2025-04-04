Talkies By Talking Print Makes it Easy to Order Personalized Video and Audio Books and Cards

Add your own personalized images, video and text to create a unique gift.

By adding Audio or Video to a Card or Book we create a unique gift, keepsake or marketing experience that is guaranteed to be kept, shared and talked about.

Personalized Video Books and Audio Cards That Play Your Own Content. What a great idea!” — David Hyams

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Talking Print is delighted to announce the launch of the new Talkies By Talking Print website.By adding Audio or Video to a Card or Book we create a unique gift, keepsake or marketing experience that is guaranteed to be kept, shared and talked about.Talkies by Talking Print allows customers to create Personalized Audio Cards and Video Books quickly and easily with minimum cost.Whether it’s a milestone birthday, life story, retirement, memorial, wedding, new birth or that holiday you’ll never forget, our high-quality, customizable video books and audio cards allow you to upload your own videos, images and messages to create a one-of-a-kind keepsake.The new, easy-to-use website guides customers through a streamlined ordering process. The Talkies team is on hand to answer any queries concerning any aspect of the production process, ensuring a high-quality result.David Hyams, Founder and CEO of Talkies explains: “We love the idea of helping customers send greetings to loved ones in a truly original and heartfelt way. With the Talkies team on hand, ordering a beautiful multimedia card or book is simple and fun.”Key Features• Choice of Formats: Choose from Audio Cards, 7” Soft and Hard Back Video Books, and Story Books, all available in a variety of sizes.• High Quality Technology: Enjoy a stunning 7” IPS HD screen with up to 4GB of memory, offering up to four hours of play time on video books. Audio cards feature up to 30 seconds of personalised sound with 200 plays.• User-friendly Design: It’s straightforward to upload your content and the Talkies team are ready to assist.• Free Conversion Service: A free service to convert your videos up to 4GB.• Global Shipping: Our products can be delivered around the world.About Talking PrintFounded in 2013, Talking Print is dedicated to providing innovative, customizable products for individuals and businesses alike.

Talkies By Talking Print

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.