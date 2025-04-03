Jake Maines Realtor Raises Over $300,000 for Children in the Hampton Roads Area

Virginia Beach, VA, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Jake Maines Realtor, a leading realtor helping individuals find their ideal homes for sale in virginia beach, is proud to announce the celebration of helping raise over $300K for children in the Hampton Roads area. This impressive accomplishment was achieved through The Noblemen, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that performs noble deeds for local kids who are in need of help.



With a steadfast passion for helping people, Jake Maines Realtor became a chairman of the board of The Noblemen to assist in changing lives throughout the Hampton Roads area. The non-profit organization believes in showing kindness, compassion, and inclusion. They run several successful events throughout the years, such as golf tournaments, silent auctions, and air shows, to raise money for the children in the local community.



“I always say, “We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.” As a proud member of the Virginia Beach community, giving back is an integral part of my life and work,” said Jake Maines. “I want to make a difference through community involvement, inspire others to give back, and intertwine my life with the people and the city I love dearly. Let’s continue to build our community, one step at a time!”



Alongside his role as chairman of The Noblemen, Jake Maines Realtor is also a member of the Circle of Excellence (COE). This showcases his commitment to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and excellence in the real estate industry and ensuring that every client receives top-tier service and guidance.



The award-winning realtor utilizes his top-notch negotiation skills and deep local market knowledge of real estate to guide clients every step of the way toward homeownership with integrity, transparency, and a genuine sense of care. Through every phone call, meeting, negotiation, and handover of keys, Jake Maines Realtor, remains steadfast in assisting his clients in their search for their perfect place in Virginia Beach.



From first-time home buyers to multi-million-dollar investors, Jake Maines Realtor offers his real estate experience beyond Hampton Roads, reaching the mountains in western Virginia and down to the Outer Banks. However, his expertise lies in the Virginia Beach real estate market, particularly in neighborhoods like Great Neck, Salem Woods, Timberlake, Chimney Hill, Aragona Village, Lynnhaven, Kempsville, Kings Grant, and Chics Beach.



With extensive local knowledge and a commitment to providing exceptional service tailored to each client’s unique needs, budget, and real estate goals, Jake Maines Realtor (https://jakemainesrealtor.com/virginia/virginia-beach/) has earned an impressive reputation as a trusted guide for all real estate needs in Virginia Beach.



Jake Maines Realtor is a trusted Virginia Beach Realtor who specializes in guiding clients through the dynamic Virginia Beach Real Estate market and helping them find their dream homes.



To learn more about Jake Maines Realtor, and the celebration of helping raise over 300K for children in the Hampton Roads area, please visit the website at https://jakemainesrealtor.com/.



