electroCore Named One of The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies by the Financial Times

ROCKAWAY, N.J., April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, has been recognized by the Financial Times as one of “The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2025.” Debuting at number 125, electroCore joins 300 other companies dominating in their respective sectors.

This is the sixth annual list that the Financial Times published, ranking companies based on the highest compound annual revenue growth between the years 2020 and 2023. The healthcare & life sciences sector represented 10% of the of the fastest-growing companies. electroCore ranked 16 out of the other 29 healthcare & life sciences companies making the publication, including BeiGene, Hims & Hers Health and Progyny.

“electroCore delivers substantial value to our customers, offering a drug-free method for addressing pain, reducing stress, and improving sleep,” stated Joshua Lev, CFO of electroCore. “The ranking by the Financial Times reflects this value, as well as the hard work of our team to commercialize our innovative technology.”

The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2025 list was announced on April 2, 2025, and can be currently viewed on the Financial Times website.

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company dedicated to improving health through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (“nVNS”) technology platform. Our focus is the commercialization of medical devices for the management and treatment of certain medical conditions and consumer product offerings utilizing nVNS to promote general wellbeing and human performance in the United States and select overseas markets.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and other written and oral statements made by representatives of electroCore may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about electroCore's business prospects and clinical and product development plans; its pipeline or potential markets for its technologies; the timing, outcome and impact of regulatory, clinical and commercial developments; and other statements that are not historical in nature, particularly those that utilize terminology such as "anticipates," "will," "expects," "believes," "intends," other words of similar meaning, derivations of such words and the use of future dates. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the ability to raise the additional funding needed to continue to pursue electroCore’s business and product development plans, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies, the ability to commercialize electroCore’s products, competition in the industry in which electroCore operates and overall market conditions. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and electroCore assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factor disclosure set forth in the reports and other documents electroCore files with the SEC available at www.sec.gov.

Contact

ECOR Investor Relations

(973) 302-9253

investors@electrocore.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.