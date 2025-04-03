Elutia to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SILVER SPRING, Md., April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elutia Inc. (Nasdaq: ELUT) (“Elutia”), a pioneer in drug-eluting biomatrix technologies, today announced that Dr. Randy Mills, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Matt Ferguson, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

LD Micro 15th Annual Invitational – New York, NY

Format: Presentation and 1x1 Meetings

Presentation Date and Time: Thursday, April 10, 2025, 12:30 p.m. ET (9:30 a.m. PT)

Webcast: Click Here

Planet Microcap Showcase – Las Vegas, NV

Format: Presentation and 1x1 Meetings

Presentation Date and Time: Wednesday, April 23, 2025, 4:00 p.m. ET (1:00 p.m. PT)

Webcast: Click Here

Elutia management will also participate in 1x1 investor meetings. Institutional investors interested in scheduling a meeting may contact an LD Micro or Planet Microcap representative or email IR@elutia.com.

About Elutia

Elutia develops and commercializes drug-eluting biomatrix products to improve compatibility between medical devices and the patients who need them. With a growing population in need of implantable technologies, Elutia’s mission is humanizing medicine so patients can thrive without compromise. For more information, visit www.Elutia.com.

Investors:

Matt Steinberg

FINN Partners

matt.steinberg@finnpartners.com

