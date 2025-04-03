Questrade introduces $0 commission, real-time fractional stock and ETF trading, reminding Canadians there’s no better time to Get Yours

TORONTO, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questrade ( www.questrade.com ) -- Canada’s #1 rated* online brokerage -- is pleased to announce the introduction of real-time fractional stock and ETF trading on all of its platforms beginning today. The addition enables Questrade customers to purchase their portion of hundreds of stocks and ETFs, including those listed on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100, as well as those in the top 100 ETFs by assets, commission-free and executed in real-time - a Canadian industry first.

“Canadians deserve the flexibility to trade on their terms without the sticker shock that comes with some stock and ETF share prices,” said Rob Galaski, Chief Journey Officer, Questrade. “While some competitors offer fractional trading in batch orders or with commission fees, Questrade provides customers a new way to diversify their portfolios with real-time, $0 commission trades in increments as low as a dollar, further underscoring our mission of helping Canadians become much more financially successful and secure.”

Whether investing $1, $100, or $1,000, Questrade customers can now target the most traded stocks on the market and not have to factor in some of the elevated per share prices associated with them. Below are just a handful of the hundreds of stocks available, with many more on the way:

Apple (AAPL)

Nvidia (NVDA)

Microsoft (MSFT)

Amazon (AMZN)

Meta Platforms (META)

Alphabet Class A and C (GOOGL/GOOG)

Netflix (NFLX)

Broadcom (AVGO)

Tesla (TSLA)

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

JPMorgan & Chase Co. (JPM)



“We are excited to be the first Canadian brokerage to marry real-time fractional trading with $0 commissions,” said Hwan Kim, Chief Product Officer, Questrade. “Canadians have the right to know the exact price of the stocks and ETFs they are purchasing - fractional or not - and enjoy the benefit of no commission fees to help maximize returns.”



For additional information on Questrade’s fractional share and ETF offering, please visit the following link: https://www.questrade.com/learning/investment-concepts/fractional-shares/understanding-fractional-shares

Building upon the introduction of $0 commission trades on all Canadian and U.S. equities in February, Questrade is keeping the pedal to the floor with the addition of fractional trading to its growing product offering. With more on the way, the homegrown, Canadian-born online brokerage promises an accelerated pace of new capabilities delivered to customers in 2025 and beyond.



Questrade, Inc. (“Questrade”) is changing the Canadian financial services industry by leveraging technology to lower fees while providing a viable alternative to traditional financial investment options, thereby allowing Canadians to Keep More of their Money. As a leader and innovator in financial services, Questrade is a trusted ally that advocates for consumers, focused on improving value. With 25 years of challenging the status quo as one of Canada's leading, non-bank online brokerages and over $50 billion in assets under administration, Questrade and its affiliates provide financial products and services, including securities and foreign currency investments. For more information, visit www.questrade.com or on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) @Questrade. Questrade, Inc. is a registered investment dealer, a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO), and a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF). Questrade is a wholly owned subsidiary of Questrade Financial Group Inc.

