Brera Holdings Releases Inspiring Video Presentation Featuring Board Director Chris Gardner and Executive Chairman Daniel McClory, and Juve Stabia President Andrea Langella

Dublin, Ireland and Castellammare di Stabia, Italy, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brera Holdings PLC (“Brera Holdings” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BREA), an Ireland-based, international holding company focused on expanding its global portfolio of men’s and women’s sports clubs through a multi-club ownership (“MCO”) approach, has released a new video presentation highlighting its strategic partnership with Italian football club Juve Stabia srl, “The Second Team of Naples,” and currently 6th in the Italy Serie B table following last weekend’s thrilling 2–1 victory over Cesena.

The video presentation features Chris Gardner, Brera board director and the real-life inspiration behind Will Smith who starred in the film The Pursuit of Happyness, who shares a heartfelt message about the partnership and his deep personal connection to Italy.

“This is not just about football. This is about culture, about passion, and about dreams,” said Gardner. “Italy has always held a very special place in my heart — the people, the energy, the sense of purpose. I believe in Brera Holdings and what we’re building here with Juve Stabia. This is going to be something the world is going to be watching.”

Also appearing in the video is Andrea Langella, President of Juve Stabia and shareholder, who speaks about the pride of the Castellammare di Stabia community, the team’s recent success, and the future under this new international ownership.

“We are honored to partner with Brera Holdings — a company that shares our values and our vision for the future,” said Langella. “Together, we aim to elevate Juve Stabia to new heights, not just in the standings, but in global recognition.”

Daniel McClory, Executive Chairman of Brera Holdings, explains how this partnership is part of a broader strategic effort to build on professionalized management, financial transparency, and global investor access with stand-out clubs such as Juve Stabia.

“By integrating Juve Stabia into Brera Holdings’ NASDAQ-listed MCO portfolio, we are bringing financial sophistication, governance, and international visibility to one of Italy’s most passionate football markets, the 3.5 million population area of soccer-rich Naples,” said McClory. “This is about more than capital — it’s about unlocking potential through global standards and long-term vision.”

The video — titled “Una città, un club e i nostri tifosi”, produced by Juve Stabia’s in-house filmmaker Eduardo Filtro — captures the essence of the city, the club, and its devoted fans. Through intimate storytelling and powerful visuals, the film celebrates the beginning of a new era for Juve Stabia — one rooted in tradition and elevated by innovation.

This partnership represents a key step in Brera’s long-term strategy to build a diverse, global MCO platform rooted in strong local identities and backed by world-class financial infrastructure. As a NASDAQ-traded company, Brera Holdings is uniquely positioned to provide its clubs with access to capital markets, investor confidence, and professionalized reporting — a significant step forward for Juve Stabia as it aspires to reach the top tiers of Italian and European football.

To view the full video presentation, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_NFJGiCqdVM.

ABOUT BRERA HOLDINGS PLC

Brera Holdings PLC (Nasdaq: BREA) is dedicated to expanding its social impact football business by developing a global portfolio of emerging football and sports clubs. Building on the legacy of Brera FC, which it acquired in 2022, the Company aims to create opportunities for tournament prizes, sponsorships, and professional consulting services. Brera FC, recognized as "The Third Team of Milan," has been crafting an alternative football legacy since its founding in 2000. The club also organizes the FENIX Trophy, a nonprofessional pan-European tournament acknowledged by UEFA. This tournament, which has been referred to as "the Champions League for Amateurs" by BBC Sport, has garnered significant media coverage, including from ESPN.

In its efforts to broaden its reach, Brera expanded into Africa in March 2023 by establishing Brera Tchumene FC in Mozambique, which quickly rose to the First Division after winning its post-season tournament. In April 2023, the Company acquired a 90% stake in the North Macedonian first-division team Fudbalski Klub Akademija Pandev, now known as Brera Strumica FC. Additionally, in June 2023, Brera made a strategic investment in Manchester United PLC, realizing a 74% gain. The Company has further diversified its portfolio by acquiring a majority stake in UYBA Volley, an Italian women's professional volleyball team, in July 2023, assuming control of Bayanzurkh Sporting Ilch FC, a Mongolian National Premier League team, which became Brera Ilch FC, in September 2023, and establishing a joint stock company for the North Macedonian women's football club Tiverija Strumica, now known as Brera Tiverija FC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brera Strumica FC, in June 2024.

On December 31, 2024, Brera signed of an agreement to acquire majority ownership of SS Juve Stabia srl, an Italian Serie B football club known as “The Second Team of Naples,” which will be conducted in a multi-step process, and marks a significant expansion of the Company’s MCO model. As of February 12, 2025, Brera holds a 38.46% equity ownership interest in Juve Stabia. With a strategic emphasis on bottom-up value creation, innovation-driven growth, and socially impactful outcomes, Brera Holdings has established itself as a forward-thinking leader in the global sports industry. For more information, visit www.breraholdings.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, the popularity and/or competitive success of the Company's acquired football and other sports teams, the Company's ability to attract players and staff for acquired clubs, unsuccessful acquisitions or other strategic transactions, the possibility of a decline in the popularity of football or other sports, the Company's ability to expand its fanbase, sponsors and commercial partners, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.

Company Contact Information:

Dan McClory, Executive Chairman, Brera Holdings PLC

Email: dan@breraholdings.com



