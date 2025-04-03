National Action Network's Keeper of the Dream Gala

Earlier today, Governor Hochul delivered remarks at the National Action Network (NAN) Convention Keepers of the Dream Gala.

VIDEO: The event is available to stream on YouTube here and TV quality video is available here (h.264, mp4).

AUDIO: The Governor's remarks are available in audio form here.

PHOTOS: The Governor's Flickr page will post photos of the event here.

A rush transcript of the Governor's remarks is available below:

Not to be outdone by this nice proclamation, I brought an even bigger one. 50 years means you get a big proclamation from the Governor of New York, and I'm so proud to be here this evening to present this to an individual whose counsel and advice I've come to rely on for many, many years, but onward and upward to another. 50 more. Dr. Richardson, congratulations.

And I know I'm standing between all of you and a really nice dinner, but if you're hungry, start eating that chocolate cake. Because I did. But also I was thinking about what Anthony said as we honored the record setting Cory Booker. And I thought, “Okay, I'm gonna top that and speak for 26 hours at the NAN conference.” So there we go. Let's get started.

Back when I was a little girl, – Reverend Al, we have been shoulder to shoulder in so many fights – thank God on the same side – because when you and our beloved Hazel Dukes and a force of nature, George Gresham, who I honor as well, and Reverend Richardson, all want to do something, I just say, “I surrender. I'm with you because this is where the power lies.”

I'm gonna be brief, about this organization, there's one word that really means the most to me, and that is “action.” And you're talking today is your theme about light in darkness. But you know what? Even the brightest light pales in contrast to the sun by the daylight, but that same light at night when it's dark and dreary and feels hopeless, that single light can make all the difference in the world.

My friends, without trying to take you to a dark place on this beautiful night of celebration – you all look really fine. We still have Washington to deal with, right? Am I right about that? But the word action means that we're gonna act in the honor of those who came before us. And I'm talking way back.

I'm talking about Harriet Tubman. I'm talking Sojourner Truth. I'm talking Shirley Chisholm. I'm talking Frederick Douglass and I'm talking Hazel Dukes and I'm talking Reverend Al Sharpton and I'm talking about you. You are the leaders of the movement that's going to save our country. Are you ready to do this?

Well, have a nice dinner. Because tomorrow we get to work and we're taking back America. God bless all of you. Let's do it.