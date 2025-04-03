Vascular Closure Device Market Size Projected to Grow to USD 3.03 Billion by 2030, Fuelled by Cardiovascular Disease Prevalence and Minimally Invasive Trends - The Insight Partners

The global vascular closure device market share is projected to grow from USD 1.73 billion in 2022 to USD 3.03 billion by 2030, driven by the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the rising demand for minimally invasive procedures. Innovations in device technologies, such as collagen-based and mechanical devices, are boosting market growth. North America leads the market, while Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.

The global vascular closure devices market is growing significantly with the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases.

The vascular closure devices market is segmented on the basis of product type, access, procedure, and end user. The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities.

Key Players: A few of the major companies operating in the vascular closure devices market are Cordis Corp., Transluminal Technologies LLC, Vasorum Ltd, Haemonetics Corp., Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Co, Cardinal Health Inc, ENDOCOR GmbH & CO KG, and Medtronic Plc.

Vascular Closure Devices Market Overview of Report Findings

1. Market Growth: The global vascular closure device market is expected to reach US$ 2.80 billion in 2030 from US$ 3.03 billion in 2022. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2030. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and burgeoning demand for minimally invasive devices. However, the risk of infection related to vascular closure devices hinders the market growth.





2. Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases: Cardiovascular diseases, including coronary artery disease, heart attack, stroke, and peripheral artery disease, are among the major causes of mortality worldwide. The burgeoning prevalence of these diseases has resulted in an upsurge in interventional procedures such as angioplasty, catheterization, and stenting, all of which necessarily require successful post-procedure vascular closure techniques. As per the World Health Organization (WHO) 2021, cardiovascular diseases cause nearly 17.9 million deaths each year, which is approximately 32% of the total deaths in the world. As per the CDC, in the US alone, 1 in 20 adults aged 20 or more have coronary artery disease (CAD), indicating a huge patient base that needs interventional interventions. With the growing rate of interventional cardiology procedures such as catheterizations and angioplasties, there is an increasing need for reliable vascular closure mechanisms. As per the report Cardiac Catheterization Risks and Complications, published in 2023, over 1,000,000 cardiac catheterization procedures are performed annually in the US. The procedures usually need closure devices to close the site of access and mitigate complications such as bleeding, hematomas, and infections.





3. Rising Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures: The use of minimally invasive procedures has grown tremendously in recent decades, as patients are looking for interventions that carry less risk, have faster recovery times, and cause fewer scars. Minimally invasive procedures such as catheterization, coronary angioplasty, and stent placements have gained popularity. Vascular closure devices are important in maintaining the safety and efficacy of such interventions, as most of these interventions might need a proper closing of vascular access sites.





a. Collagen-Based Devices: Collagen-based closure devices present a minimally invasive alternative to conventional products. They establish instant hemostasis with fewer complications, diminishing the requirement for manual compression. The technology finds great application in patients who undergo coronary interventions wherein swift recovery is a prime requirement.

b. Mechanical and Suture-Based Devices: Technologies in mechanical and suture-based devices provide shorter closure times, reduced complications, and better patient outcomes. Such technologies are especially relevant in high-volume centers and interventional centers, where the need for efficient and safe vascular access closure is increasing.





4. Geographical Insights: In 2022, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific, respectively. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in the vascular closure devices market during the forecast period.









Market Segmentation

The vascular closure device market, by product type, is segmented into active approximators, passive approximators, and external hemostatic devices. The passive approximators segment held the largest share of the market in 2022, and it is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2022–2030.





Based on access, the vascular closure device market has been segmented into femoral access and radial access. The femoral access segment held a larger share of the market in 2022, and radial access is expected to register a higher CAGR in the market during 2022–2030.





Based on procedure, the vascular closure device market is segmented into interventional radiology, interventional cardiology, and endovascular surgeries. The interventional cardiology segment held the largest share of the market in 2022. The same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2022–2030.





The vascular closure device market, by end user, is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospital segment held the largest share of the market in 2022. However, the ambulatory surgical centers segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2022–2030.





The vascular closure devices market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.









Conclusion

The vascular closure devices market is expected to witness rapid growth owing to the rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases, surging demand for interventional treatments involving efficient closure methods, and increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures. As healthcare practitioners and patients value the benefits of quicker recovery times, lower complication rates, and enhanced safety procedures, the adoption of cutting-edge vascular closure devices would continue to rise in the coming years as well. The vascular closure devices market is expected to grow further with continuous innovations and a strong new technology pipeline to address the changing requirements of the healthcare sector.

The report from The Insight Partners lists several stakeholders—including manufacturers, healthcare providers, distributors and suppliers, and regulatory bodies—along with valuable insights on how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

