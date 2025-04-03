MariMed’s Betty’s Eddies Expands Top-Selling Brand With Introduction of THC & CBG-Infused Caramel Chews

Each Betty’s Caramelt Away Chew Uses Rich, Buttery Caramel, To Create Moments of Mellow

NORWOOD, Mass., April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Betty’s Eddies™, the all-natural cannabis chews handcrafted to fit a variety of needs, is expanding its lineup with the introduction of delicious caramel chews: Betty’s Caramelt Away. Betty’s Eddies is one of the top-selling and award-winning brands developed and distributed by leading multi-state cannabis operator, MariMed Inc. (“MariMed”) (CSE: MRMD) (OTCQX: MRMD).

Debuting in time for National Caramel Day on April 5, Betty’s Caramelt Away chews are now available at select cannabis retailers throughout Massachusetts, with plans for expansion into MariMed’s wholesale markets in the future. Each chew wraps customers in warmth with the rich, comforting flavor of classic caramel. They’re infused with a soothing blend of full-spectrum hash and CBG that lets consumers sink into sweet, cozy melty moments of mellow.

“Betty’s Eddies and caramel is the perfect pairing of two fan favorites,” said Sara Rosenfield, Brand Director at MariMed for Betty’s Eddies. Betty’s Eddies is the most popular edible brand in several of our core markets: Massachusetts, Maryland, and Delaware. Caramel consistently ranks among the most popular ingredients in candy and other sweet treats. Cannabis consumers will love the full-flavor, full-spectrum experience that the brand is known for with the creamy deliciousness of caramel.”

Betty’s Caramelt Away joins a full slate of Betty’s Eddies products that feature specific end-effects, including Bedtime Betty’s for restful nights, Take It Easy Eddies for stress relief, Go Betty Go for an energy boost, Ache Away Eddies for pain relief, Smashin’ Passion for sexual wellness, and Betty Good Times for any time.

About Betty’s Eddies

Betty's Eddies™ all-natural fruit chews are handcrafted with full-spectrum cannabis, supporting cannabinoids, and herbal supplements and vitamins. Designed for whatever life throws at you, varieties include pain relief, immunity, energy, sleep and more. Founded in 2014 by medical cannabis patients on a mission to craft the best tasting and most effective edibles, best-selling Betty's Eddies encompass the full spectrum of the plant’s benefits, including natural adaptogens, and are handcrafted in small batches with real organic fruits and vegetables. Find Betty’s Eddies in licensed dispensaries in Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, and Missouri. Learn more at www.bettyseddies.com .

About MariMed

MariMed Inc. is a leading multi-state cannabis operator, known for developing and managing state-of-the-art cultivation, production, and retail facilities. Our award-winning portfolio of cannabis brands, including Betty's Eddies™, Bubby’s Baked™, Vibations™, InHouse™, and Nature’s Heritage™, sets us apart as an industry leader. These trusted brands, crafted with quality and innovation, are recognized and loved by consumers across the country. With a commitment to excellence, MariMed continues to drive growth and set new standards in the cannabis industry. For additional information, visit www.marimedinc.com.

Media Contact:

Zach Galasso

DPA Communications

Email: zach@dpacommunications.com

Phone: (978) 604-5423

Company Contact:

Howard Schacter

Chief Communications Officer

Email: hschacter@marimedinc.com

Phone: (781) 277-0007

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.