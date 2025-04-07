George King III Joins Refacture, Inc. Board of Directors, Driving Innovation in Critical Minerals

George King III

Refacture, Inc. appoints George King III to Board, enhancing leadership in critical minerals recovery through innovation and sustainable supply chain growth.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Refacture, Inc., a leader in sustainable critical minerals processing and advanced material recovery, proudly announces the appointment of George King III to its Board of Directors. King, a recognized expert in metals and mining, brings a unique blend of industry experience, having spent a decade on Wall Street as an investment banker at CSFB, Lazard, and Lehman Brothers with a focus on metals and mining, followed by over ten years in leadership at Alcoa."This is an exciting moment to join Refacture," said King. "The company's cutting-edge plasma technology is revolutionizing the way critical minerals are recovered. Building resilient and sustainable supply chains is critical for the future of energy, defense, and advanced manufacturing, and I’m eager to contribute to Refacture's mission."Refacture’s proprietary plasma technology enables highly efficient recovery and refining of strategic materials such as silicon carbide (SiC), graphite, nickel, cobalt, and tungsten carbide. These materials are essential for semiconductors, EV batteries, aerospace, and defense applications. The company is accelerating progress with its European pilot facility in Norway through an agreement with Hydro on supply of raw materials, further demonstrating its commitment to innovation in the energy transition.“George’s appointment is a pivotal milestone for Refacture,” said Nick Narsavidze, CEO of Refacture, Inc. “His deep expertise in industry, investment, and strategy, paired with a global perspective, brings unparalleled value to our team. George's ability to bridge the worlds of policy, finance, and business makes him an ideal fit as we scale our operations.”With a focus on securing growth equity, non-dilutive capital, and strengthening U.S. and European supply chains, Refacture is poised to transform the critical minerals sector and redefine sustainability in materials recovery.-END-About Refacture, Inc.Refacture, Inc. is an advanced materials powerhouse dedicated to transforming critical minerals processing and high-value material recovery. Harnessing proprietary plasma technologies, Refacture delivers state-of-the-art solutions for sustainably extracting and refining strategic materials essential to the global energy transition and advanced manufacturing sectors. With operations spanning the United States and Norway, Refacture is laser-focused on reducing reliance on foreign sources and building resilient, innovative supply chains for the future.For more information, visit www.refacture.com

