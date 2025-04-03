JP Logistics Announces Partnership with Concours at Wynn Las Vegas 2025 for Premier Exotic and Classic Car Transport

JP Logistics will partner with Concours at Wynn Las Vegas to provide white-glove transport and storage for the world’s most prestigious automobiles.

SUN VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JP Logistics will partner with Concours at Wynn Las Vegas to provide white-glove transport and storage solutions for the world’s most prestigious automobilesJP Logistics, a leader in enclosed transportation and storage of luxury, exotic, and classic vehicles, announces a partnership with Concours at Wynn Las Vegas. This annual automotive event will take place from October 31 to November 2, 2025, at Wynn Golf Club – the resort’s 18-hole championship course.Concours is a celebrated gathering that showcases more than 250 unique automobiles, highlighting the heritage, craftsmanship, and innovation of the automotive world. The event at Wynn Las Vegas features four judged and non-judged pillars.As the official transportation and storage partner of the 2025 event occurring this fall, JP Logistics will provide white-glove services to exhibitors, ensuring safe and efficient handling of the event's distinguished vehicles."We’re honored to collaborate with Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, an event that epitomizes automotive excellence," said George Sukunyan, Founder and President of JP Logistics. “This event brings together the rarest and most iconic vehicles in the world; it’s exactly the kind of stage where our attention to detail and experience shine. We're thrilled to play a role in getting these masterpieces to Las Vegas this fall safely and in showroom condition."More information about JP Logistics’ services can be found at www.jplogistics.net . And more information on Concours at Wynn Las Vegas is available at www.lasvegasconcours.com About JP LogisticsFounded in 1995, JP Logistics brings three decades of experience in the enclosed transportation and storage of luxury, exotic, and classic vehicles. With a reputation built on trust and precision, the company uses custom-made trailers, soft strapping techniques, and lift gates to ensure each vehicle is handled with expert care across the continental U.S. JP Logistics also offers secure vehicle storage at premium facilities located in Los Angeles, Scottsdale, AZ, and Cliffside Park, NJ.

