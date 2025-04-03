Operative Launches AOS + OnAir Local to Transform Local Broadcast Advertising Sales and Operations

Local Broadcast Companies Can Unify Linear and Digital Ad Sales, Trafficking and Operations to Accelerate Revenue Growth

NEW YORK, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Operative, the preferred advertising management solution provider for the world's leading media brands, today announced the launch of AOS + OnAir Local, an AI-enabled, cloud-based, cross-platform advertising sales and trafficking platform that enables local broadcasters to optimize their traditional linear business, while accelerating digital revenue growth. AOS + OnAir Local delivers a unified solution for end-to-end linear and digital advertising management. The integrated solution streamlines the complexities of selling across platforms, while improving yield, revenue and performance.

As advertisers and audiences shift towards streaming and digital channels, local broadcasters have to accommodate their growing digital advertising business, as well as their still substantive linear advertising business. Managing the massive amount of data, disparate systems and manual processes needed to successfully execute across multiple platforms requires local broadcasters to streamline their complex business with an advanced, flexible solution. AOS + OnAir Local delivers the data, workflows and insights local broadcasters need to maximize revenue from traditional linear channels while rapidly growing their digital business.

AOS + OnAir Local provides a comprehensive solution for local broadcasters to connect advertising sales and trafficking systems. This allows them to unify their operations, reduce costs, drive operational efficiencies and cohesion for sales teams, and generate insights they need to optimize delivery and drive revenue growth.

AOS + OnAir Local combines two powerful technologies: AOS and OnAir. AOS is the cloud-based, AI-enabled media platform for companies to automate converged advertising sales and order management across digital and linear channels. OnAir is the modern integrated broadcast traffic management solution that streamlines sales operations, powers multi-channel billing, and optimizes ad placements. Together, AOS + OnAir Local delivers true cross-platform fluidity and scale for local broadcasters, improving revenue and yield across digital and linear, and better outcomes for advertisers.

AOS + OnAir Local enables:

Revenue Optimization : Advanced yield management logic that maximizes the value of linear inventory and supports consistent, data-driven decisions from planning through execution to drive revenue growth without changing selling approaches.

: Advanced yield management logic that maximizes the value of linear inventory and supports consistent, data-driven decisions from planning through execution to drive revenue growth without changing selling approaches. Workflow Efficiency : Unified cloud-enabled workflows from sales to trafficking to billing. Instant bi-directional dataflows through extensive API integrations along with AI automation across products reduces proposal creation time from hours to minutes enabling sales and operations teams to respond to business opportunities faster and focus on selling and execution. Users can access from anywhere, meeting them where they are.

: Unified cloud-enabled workflows from sales to trafficking to billing. Instant bi-directional dataflows through extensive API integrations along with AI automation across products reduces proposal creation time from hours to minutes enabling sales and operations teams to respond to business opportunities faster and focus on selling and execution. Users can access from anywhere, meeting them where they are. Digital Acceleration : Unified data, products, rate cards and workflows that bring together supply and demand data to grow digital revenue more quickly.

: Unified data, products, rate cards and workflows that bring together supply and demand data to grow digital revenue more quickly. Cross-Platform Capabilities : Seamless management of multi-channel advertising across linear, streaming, and digital in a single system.

: Seamless management of multi-channel advertising across linear, streaming, and digital in a single system. Revenue Opportunities : Tools to package and monetize unsold inventory through programmatic channels and drive additional revenue.

: Tools to package and monetize unsold inventory through programmatic channels and drive additional revenue. Unified Experience: Consistent UI and experience across all products and modules for simplified and streamlined onboarding, faster time to value, and cost savings.

"Local broadcasters are at a critical inflection point," said Michael Grossi, CEO at Operative. "With digital transformation becoming imperative, they need solutions that can both optimize their existing business and accelerate growth in new areas. AOS + OnAir Local delivers precisely what these companies need to thrive now and in the future."

About Operative

Operative is the preferred advertising management solution provider for over 300 of the world's top media brands across 18 countries, including Fox, NBCU, Paramount, Disney/ABC, Seven Australia and Sky. Operative brings unmatched solutions to manage digital, linear, and converged advertising workflows while connecting, unifying, and activating data across platforms. Since 2000, Operative has grown to process more than $60 billion in advertising revenue. For more information, visit www.operative.com

