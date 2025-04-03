INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Girard Sharp Law Firm Encourages AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP) Shareholders with Losses to Contact the Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Girard Sharp, LLP, a national investment, securities, and consumer class action firm, is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP) shareholders.

In February 2025, articles from Culper Research and Fuzzy Panda Research investigated allegations that AppLovin misled its investors and exploited their app permissions. These articles allege that AppLovin is copying Meta and reverse engineering its data to target their users and commit Ad Fraud. Culper Research believes that AppLovin is using their AI, “AXON 2.0”, to download “silent installs” and mislead investors. According to Yahoo! Finance, the AppLovin stock is now down 42.26% since the articles were published in February.

If you are an AppLovin Shareholder who purchased or acquired AppLovin securities between May 10, 2023, and February 25, 2025, and sustained significant losses, click here for a free case evaluation.

We also encourage you to contact Adam Polk of Girard Sharp LLP, 601 California Street, Suite 1400, San Francisco, CA 94108, at (866) 981-4800, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm’s website at www.girardsharp.com or by email at apolk@girardsharp.com.

Why Girard Sharp?

Girard Sharp represents investors, consumers, and institutions in class actions and other complex litigation nationwide. We recently obtained a $36.5 million securities settlement against Maxar Technologies, a space imagery company, after its share price collapsed following its acquisition of DigitalGlobe. Our attorneys have obtained multimillion-dollar recoveries for victims of unfair and deceptive practices in antitrust, financial fraud, and consumer protection matters against some of the country’s largest corporations, including Raymond James, John Hancock, and Sears. Girard Sharp has earned top-tier rankings from U.S. News and World Report for Securities and Class Action Litigation and has been repeatedly selected as an Elite Trial Lawyers finalist by the National Law Journal.

