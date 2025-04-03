W&T Offshore to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat on April 7, 2025

HOUSTON, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) (“W&T” or the “Company”) today announced its participation in a fireside chat with Water Tower Research (“WTR”) on Monday, April 7, 2025 at 10:00 AM Central Time.

As part of WTR’s ongoing Fireside Chat Series, Jeff Robertson, Managing Director at WTR, will lead an in-depth conversation with Tracy Krohn, W&T’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, to discuss W&T’s strategy for creating value in the Gulf of America. A variety of important topics will be covered including:



Characteristics of an attractive Gulf of America asset acquisition;

Adding value through exploitation and cost management;

The production outlook for 2025; and

Balance sheet management to support growth.

Investors and other interested parties can access the event by registering in advance at:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/1817435160161/WN_P6vxkb-fRQyEOEOZ2ozZvA.

The live discussion and a replay will also be available on W&T’s web site, www.wtoffshore.com, in the “Investors” section.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer with operations offshore in the Gulf of America and has grown through acquisitions, exploration and development. As of December 31, 2024, the Company had working interests in 52 fields in federal and state waters (which include 45 fields in federal waters and seven in state waters). The Company has under lease approximately 646,200 gross acres (502,300 net acres) spanning across the outer continental shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Alabama, with approximately 493,000 gross acres on the conventional shelf, approximately 147,700 gross acres in the deepwater and 5,500 gross acres in Alabama state waters. A majority of the Company’s daily production is derived from wells it operates. For more information on W&T, please visit the Company’s website at www.wtoffshore.com.

CONTACTS:

Al Petrie

Investor Relations Coordinator

investorrelations@wtoffshore.com

713-297-8024

Sameer Parasnis

Executive VP and CFO

sparasnis@wtoffshore.com

713-513-8654

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.