Axonius Appoints David Walters as Chief Revenue Officer

NEW YORK, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axonius, the leader in cyber asset management that delivers visibility and actionability across all digital assets, today announced the appointment of David Walters as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Walters brings more than 20 years of sales leadership experience, most recently serving as SVP of Sales at Okta, where he helped drive significant revenue growth over nearly six years. Prior to that, Walters held senior sales roles at New Relic, where he played a key role in increasing revenue from $25 million to $750 million and led multiple teams through a successful IPO.

“David’s extensive experience in scaling global sales organizations will be pivotal in driving our next phase of growth,” said Dean Sysman, CEO of Axonius. “His track record in building high-performing teams and executing strategic sales initiatives makes him the ideal leader to strengthen our market position.”

“I’m thrilled to join Axonius at such an exciting time,” said David Walters. “Axonius is uniquely positioned to address the growing complexity of cyber asset management. Our industry now requires capabilities that drive intelligent action. With Axonius at the forefront of this transition, I look forward to working with the team to drive growth and deliver value to our customers.”

Walters leadership will focus on expanding Axonius’ global sales footprint while strengthening and scaling the company’s Sales Engineering, Technical Account Management, and broader go-to-market teams. In addition, he will drive strategic initiatives to expand Axonius’ total addressable market (TAM) by prioritizing the depth and breadth of strategic partnerships, fostering key relationships that enhance customer engagement, accelerate growth, and maximize the value delivered by the Axonius Asset Cloud .

Axonius transforms asset intelligence into intelligent action. With the Axonius Asset Cloud, customers preemptively tackle high-risk and hard-to-spot threat exposures, misconfigurations, and overspending. The integrated platform brings together data from every system in an organization’s IT infrastructure to optimize mission-critical risk, performance, and cost measures via actionable intelligence. Covering cyber assets, software, SaaS applications, identities, vulnerabilities, infrastructure, and more, Axonius is the one place to go for Security, IT, and GRC teams to continuously drive actionability across the organization. Cited as one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity startups, with accolades from CNBC, Forbes, and Fortune, Axonius covers the lifecycle of millions of assets for leading customers across industries and around the world.

