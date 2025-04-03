Lane One Transport Automates Carrier Communication and Qualification with Integrated Parade and Descartes Solutions

ATLANTA, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that Texas-based Lane One Transport, a leader in freight brokerage, is automating inbound carrier communication and qualification using Parade CoDriver, a recently enhanced artificial intelligence (AI)-powered carrier engagement solution, integrated with the Descartes Aljex™ transportation management system (TMS) and Descartes MyCarrierPortal™ carrier onboarding system. The combined solution helps Lane One accelerate load coverage, gain smarter pricing insights and mitigate the risk of carrier fraud.

“With Parade’s new AI capabilities integrated into our Descartes Aljex TMS, we’ve increased our digital freight coverage to 30% while handling 1,200 loads monthly with just three reps,” said Chet Hebner, Director of Transportation & Logistics at Lane One. “The platform automatically processes carrier communications, captures pricing data, and ensures we only work with qualified carriers. This has dramatically improved our efficiency while giving us better insights into carrier capacity and pricing across our network.”

Replacing traditionally manual communications, the combined solution allows freight brokers to process more carrier interactions with fewer resources while building a comprehensive digital view of their carrier network. With Parade CoDriver, brokerages automate carrier communication across both phone and email channels, capturing real-time carrier offers and pricing data directly within Descartes Aljex. With automated carrier qualification capabilities, Descartes MyCarrierPortal ensures brokers engage only pre-qualified carriers, which reduces inefficiencies and minimizes the risk of using non-compliant carriers.

“By integrating our agentic Voice AI and Email AI technology with Descartes’ industry-leading brokerage solutions, we’re creating an intelligent automation layer where carrier interactions are efficiently processed within the transportation management workflows,” said Anthony Sutardja, CEO and Co-Founder of Parade. “Beyond simple automation, the combined solutions enable smarter, data-driven capacity decisions and create a new standard for carrier engagement and operational excellence in freight brokerage.”

“We’re pleased Lane One is further automating carrier engagement and qualification workflows using the integrated solutions,” said Dan Cicerchi, General Manager, Transportation Management at Descartes. “With Parade’s innovative AI technology, we’re expanding the capabilities of our transportation management solutions and empowering brokerages of all sizes to book more loads, better secure their carrier networks and significantly reduce manual work.”

About Parade

Parade is the leader in capacity management solutions for freight brokerages. The company's platform combines AI-powered carrier engagement capabilities with comprehensive capacity intelligence and an extensive partner integration network. Parade’s CoDriver AI technology automates carrier communications across email and phone channels, enabling brokerages to increase margins, improve carrier relationships, and scale operations efficiently. Trusted by leading 3PLs and digital freight brokers, Parade's platform has processed over $40B in truckload transactions to date. Learn more at www.parade.ai .

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, security and sustainability of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, track and help improve the safety, performance and compliance of delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com , and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Global Media Contact

Cara Strohack

Tel: 226-750-8050

cstrohack@descartes.com

