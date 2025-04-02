Senate Resolution 68 Printer's Number 522

PENNSYLVANIA, April 2 - 66% of Pennsylvania fourth graders are unable to pass reading

tests and 73% of eighth graders are unable to pass mathematics

tests; and

WHEREAS, Pennsylvania relies on the United States Department

of Education for approximately $1.45 billion in education

support funding, $3.3 million in mental health services funding

and $238.1 million in workforce development funding annually,

yet this funding comes with Federal mandates that limit the

Commonwealth's flexibility to address its unique educational

challenges; and

WHEREAS, The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania has a

constitutional duty under Section 14 of Article III of the

Constitution of Pennsylvania to provide a thorough and efficient

system of public education, a responsibility best fulfilled by

State and local leaders who understand the diverse needs of

Pennsylvania's 1.56 million public school students across 500

school districts, 170 public charter schools and 14 universities

in the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education; and

WHEREAS, The executive order "Improving Education Outcomes by

Empowering Parents, States, and Communities," signed by the

President on March 20, 2025, directs the United States Secretary

of Education to facilitate the closure of the United States

Department of Education and return authority over education to

the states, asserting that Federal control has failed to deliver

results for America's students; and

WHEREAS, Pennsylvania's students deserve an education system

free from Federal overreach, in which resources are allocated

based on local needs, such as addressing the teacher shortage,

improving career and technical education and ensuring safe

school environments, rather than complying with one-size-fits-

