Senate Resolution 68 Printer's Number 522
PENNSYLVANIA, April 2 - 66% of Pennsylvania fourth graders are unable to pass reading
tests and 73% of eighth graders are unable to pass mathematics
tests; and
WHEREAS, Pennsylvania relies on the United States Department
of Education for approximately $1.45 billion in education
support funding, $3.3 million in mental health services funding
and $238.1 million in workforce development funding annually,
yet this funding comes with Federal mandates that limit the
Commonwealth's flexibility to address its unique educational
challenges; and
WHEREAS, The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania has a
constitutional duty under Section 14 of Article III of the
Constitution of Pennsylvania to provide a thorough and efficient
system of public education, a responsibility best fulfilled by
State and local leaders who understand the diverse needs of
Pennsylvania's 1.56 million public school students across 500
school districts, 170 public charter schools and 14 universities
in the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education; and
WHEREAS, The executive order "Improving Education Outcomes by
Empowering Parents, States, and Communities," signed by the
President on March 20, 2025, directs the United States Secretary
of Education to facilitate the closure of the United States
Department of Education and return authority over education to
the states, asserting that Federal control has failed to deliver
results for America's students; and
WHEREAS, Pennsylvania's students deserve an education system
free from Federal overreach, in which resources are allocated
based on local needs, such as addressing the teacher shortage,
improving career and technical education and ensuring safe
school environments, rather than complying with one-size-fits-
