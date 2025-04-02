Senate Bill 541 Printer's Number 526
PENNSYLVANIA, April 2 - PRINTER'S NO. 526
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
541
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY HAYWOOD, PENNYCUICK, COMITTA, FONTANA, SCHWANK,
TARTAGLIONE, COSTA, KANE, BROWN AND SANTARSIERO,
APRIL 2, 2025
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, APRIL 2, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in school safety and security,
providing for panic alerts.
This act may be referred to as Alyssa's Law.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known
as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 1305.2-B. Panic alerts.
(a) Requirement.--Each public school building in this
Commonwealth shall be equipped with a panic alert system for use
in a school security emergency, including, but not limited to, a
nonfire evacuation, lockdown or active shooter situation. The
panic alert must be directly linked to the local law enforcement
agencies designated as first responders to the school's campus
