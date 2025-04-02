Senate Bill 541 Printer's Number 526

PENNSYLVANIA, April 2 - PRINTER'S NO. 526 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 541 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY HAYWOOD, PENNYCUICK, COMITTA, FONTANA, SCHWANK, TARTAGLIONE, COSTA, KANE, BROWN AND SANTARSIERO, APRIL 2, 2025 REFERRED TO EDUCATION, APRIL 2, 2025 AN ACT Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An act relating to the public school system, including certain provisions applicable as well to private and parochial schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the laws relating thereto," in school safety and security, providing for panic alerts. This act may be referred to as Alyssa's Law. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a section to read: Section 1305.2-B. Panic alerts. (a) Requirement.--Each public school building in this Commonwealth shall be equipped with a panic alert system for use in a school security emergency, including, but not limited to, a nonfire evacuation, lockdown or active shooter situation. The panic alert must be directly linked to the local law enforcement agencies designated as first responders to the school's campus 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.