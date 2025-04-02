Senate Bill 538 Printer's Number 524

PENNSYLVANIA, April 2 - (1) Within six months of the issuance of the report

under subsection (g), the commission shall by rule or order

establish a method for determining the minimum payment that

shall be paid to a transportation network company driver for

a prearranged ride. In establishing a minimum payment method,

the commission shall consider:

(i) The duration and distance of the prearranged

ride.

(ii) The expenses of operation to the driver.

(iii) Applicable vehicle utilization standard.

(iv) Rates of fares.

(v) The adequacy of a driver's income considered in

relation to a driver's expenses.

(2) A rule promulgated by the commission under this

subsection shall not prevent payments to transportation

network company drivers from being calculated on an hourly or

weekly basis, or by another method, provided that the actual

payments made to drivers are no less than the minimum

payments determined in accordance with the method established

by the commission under this subsection.

(i) Minimum rates of fares.--

(1) Following issuance of the report under subsection

(g), the commission shall determine if the establishment of a

minimum rate of fare charged by a transportation network

company would substantially alleviate problems identified in

the study.

(2) If the commission determines that a minimum rate of

fare would substantially alleviate problems identified in the

study, the commission shall, by rule or order, establish a

minimum rate of fare for transportation network company

