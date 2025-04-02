Senate Bill 538 Printer's Number 524
PENNSYLVANIA, April 2 - (1) Within six months of the issuance of the report
under subsection (g), the commission shall by rule or order
establish a method for determining the minimum payment that
shall be paid to a transportation network company driver for
a prearranged ride. In establishing a minimum payment method,
the commission shall consider:
(i) The duration and distance of the prearranged
ride.
(ii) The expenses of operation to the driver.
(iii) Applicable vehicle utilization standard.
(iv) Rates of fares.
(v) The adequacy of a driver's income considered in
relation to a driver's expenses.
(2) A rule promulgated by the commission under this
subsection shall not prevent payments to transportation
network company drivers from being calculated on an hourly or
weekly basis, or by another method, provided that the actual
payments made to drivers are no less than the minimum
payments determined in accordance with the method established
by the commission under this subsection.
(i) Minimum rates of fares.--
(1) Following issuance of the report under subsection
(g), the commission shall determine if the establishment of a
minimum rate of fare charged by a transportation network
company would substantially alleviate problems identified in
the study.
(2) If the commission determines that a minimum rate of
fare would substantially alleviate problems identified in the
study, the commission shall, by rule or order, establish a
minimum rate of fare for transportation network company
