Ministers Parks Tau and Stella Ndabeni on Launch of the R500 Million Spaza Shop Support Fund in Soweto

The Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Mr Parks Tau and the Minister of Small Business Development, Ms Stella Tembisa Ndabeni will launch the R500 million Spaza Shop Support Fund that was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in November 2024.

Details of the launch are as follows:

DATE : Tuesday, 8 April 2025

TIME : 11:30

VENUE : Eyethu Shopping Centre

Machaba Drive, Mofolo Central, Soweto

The fund, which will be jointly administered by the National Empowerment Fund (NEF) and the Small Enterprise Development Finance Agency (SEFDA), provides critical financial and non-financial support to township businesses, including community convenience stores and spaza shops.

The aim of the fund is to support South African owned township community convenience shops, including spaza shops, in order to increase their participation in the townships and rural areas’ retail trade sector.

“The opening of the applications for the fund marks another milestone in government’s efforts to stimulate the growth of the rural and township economy in the country, particularly by providing the necessary support to the convenience stores and spaza shops that are based in the townships and rural areas. Government recognises the important role those small businesses, including those operating in the rural areas and townships, can play in creating jobs, growing our economy and alleviating poverty,” says Minister Ndabeni.

The fund provides various types of support including the initial purchase of stock via delivery channel partners, upgrading of building infrastructure, systems, refrigeration, shelving and security, as well as training programmes which includes Point of Sale devices, business skills, digital literacy, credit health, food safety, business compliance.

Minister Tau points out that the fund does not only support economic inclusion but also aligns with national priorities to formalise informal sectors, safeguard consumers and promote local production. It is a holistic approach to revitalising township economies.

“Beyond individual support, the fund seeks to bolster the broader supply chain by fostering partnerships with local manufacturers, black industrialists and wholesalers. Through bulk purchasing arrangements and the promotion of locally produced goods, spaza shops will benefit from reduced costs and increased access to quality products,” says Tau.

Members of the media who are interested in covering the launch are requested to submit their names before close of business on Friday, 4 April 2025 to:

Mamosa Dikeledi

Email:MDikeledi@thedtic.gov.za

WhatsApp: 066 301 9875

MEDIA ENQUIRIES:

Yamkela Fanisi – Ministerial Spokesperson

Cell: 076 034 6551

E-mail: YFanisi@thedtic.gov.za

X: @the_dtic

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thedti?mibextid=ZbWKwL

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@thedtic

Website : https://www.thedtic.gov.za/

or

Media@dsbd.gov.za

Department Small Business Development

Website: https://www.dsbd.gov.za/

#ServiceDeliveryZA