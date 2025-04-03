Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa officially launches Ward Delimitation Process, 3 Apr

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), Mr. Velenkosini Hlabisa, will officially launch the Municipal Demarcation Board’s (MDB) nationwide public consultation process for the 2025 Ward Delimitation Process.

This important event marks the formal start of the countrywide engagements with communities on the delimitation of municipal ward boundaries in preparation for the 2026 Local Government Elections (LGE).

The Ward Delimitation Process is a key step in strengthening democracy as it ensures that the configuration of municipal wards reflects demographic changes, promotes fair representation, and enhances effective local governance. Public participation in this process is important, as it empowers communities to shape how they are represented in local government structures.

The MDB, an independent authority responsible for determining municipal boundaries, will lead the public consultations across all municipalities with the support of COGTA and other key stakeholders. These consultations provide a platform for communities to voice their views and ensure transparency and inclusivity in the demarcation process.

Details of the launch are as follows:

Date : 3 April 2025

Time : 10:00

Venue : ANEW resort, White River, City of Mbombela, Mpumalanga

For media enquiries, kindly contact:

Ms. Pearl Maseko-Binqose

Media Liaison Officer for the Minister of COGTA

+27 (82) 772 1709

Mr. Legadima Leso

COGTA Head of Communications

+27 (66) 479 9904

#GovZAUpdates