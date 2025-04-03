Basic Education and Sport, Arts and Culture host 2025 National School Sports Championships Autumn Games in Bloemfontein, 2 to 7 Apr

The Departments of Basic Education (DBE) and Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) will host the 2025 National School Sports Championships (NSSC) Autumn Games taking place from Wednesday, 02 April to Monday, 07 April 2025 at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein.

The School Sports Programme is the bedrock of Sport Development and National School Sport Championships (NSSC) is a premier event within the sporting sector which has been in existence since 2012.

The 2025 NSSC Autumn Games are managed jointly by the National Departments of Basic Education and Sport, Arts and Culture in collaboration with the Free State Provincial Departments of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation and Education.

Autumn Games, which fall under the auspices of the NSSC, will see learners selected from all provinces compete in both High School and LSEN Schools Athletics and Swimming championships. The championships are supported by the South African Schools Athletics (SASA) and South African Schools Aquatics, a program under Swimming South Africa (SSA).

The school sports championships are aimed at ensuring that all South African Primary and High school learners are provided with access to participate in an organized sport programme and an opportunity to partake in at least one sporting code through their schooling lives.

Members of the media are therefore invited to the National School Sport Championship Autumn Games taking place at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein, Free State as follows:

Opening ceremoney (High school and LSEN schools athletics)

Date: Wednesday, 02 April 2025

Time: 17H00

Venue: Free State Athletics Stadium, Bloemfontein, Free State

High school and LSEN schools athletics

Date: Thursday, 03 April – Saturday, 05 April 2025

Time: 08h000 daily

Venue: Free State Stadium (Athletics Track), Bloemfontein, Free State

Opening ceremoney (Swimming)

Date: Saturday, 05 April 2025

Time: 13H00

Venue: Free State Stadium (Swimming Pool), Bloemfontein, Free State

Swimming

Date: Saturday, 05 – Monday, 07 April 2025

Time: 08h000 daily

Venue: Free State Stadium Swimming Pool, Bloemfontein, Free State

Media Enquiries:

Mr. Balosang Sanki Lerefolo

Cell: 082 836 8703

Email: Lerefolo.S@dbe.gov.za

Ms. Zimasa Velaphi

Cell: 072 172 8925

Email: ZimasaV@dsac.gov.za

