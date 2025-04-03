Deputy President Paul Mashatile addresses inaugural Gauteng Investment Conference, 3 Apr

Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile will on Thursday, 03 April 2025, virtually deliver the inaugural Gauteng Investment Conference keynote address, under the theme: “Unlocking Gauteng’s Economic Potential – A National Priority to enhance Economic Growth".

The Gauteng Investment Conference will be held at the Marriott Hotel, Melrose Arch, in Johannesburg, Gauteng Province under the theme, “Investing in Gauteng: The Engine of Africa’s Growth”. The conference brings together government leaders, global investors, business executives, and industry experts to discuss strategies for positioning Gauteng as a key investment destination on the continent.

Convened by the Gauteng Provincial Government, the conference will explore high-impact investment opportunities in sectors such as:

Green Energy and Sustainability;

Infrastructure and Transport;

Manufacturing and Industrialisation;

ICT and Digital Economy; and

Township and Inclusive Economic Development.

The Investment Conference forms a central part of President Cyril Ramaphosa ambitious target announced during the 2025 State of the Nation Address, to lift economic growth to above three percent.

In this regard, government is committed to the task of growing the economy and creating job opportunities, working together with all key stakeholders including the private sector.

Other leading participants from the public sector, will include the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Mr Parks Tau, Premier of the Gauteng Province, Mr Panyaza Lesufi, Members of the Gauteng Provincial Executive Council, Mayors, as well as senior government officials.

Details of the conference are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 03 April 2025

Time: 09h00 (DP’s address at 12h20)

Venue: Marriott Hotel, Melrose Arch, in Johannesburg

All media accreditation requests should be forwarded to: Ms Lerato Sewpersad on 072 909 4463 or Leratos@ggda.co.za.

Confirmed media are advised to collect accreditation at Fire & Ice, Melrose Arch (22 Whiteley Rd, Melrose Precinct, Johannesburg) on the following days:

Wednesday, 02 April 2025 (10:00 - 17:00)

Thursday, 03 April 2025 (06:30 - 09:00)

Media enquiries:

Mr Keith Khoza, Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President

Cell: 066 195 8840

#GovZAUpdates