Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga visits Matatiele following rape of school children , 3 Apr

Date: 03 April

Time: 10am

Location: Maluti, Matatiele, Eastern Cape

The Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and People with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga, and Eastern Cape Social Development MEC Bukiwe Fanta will visit Matatiele to address the recent tragic incidents involving the rape of school children. This visit aims to show solidarity with the affected families and the community while emphasizing the government's commitment to combating gender-based violence.

Purpose of the Visit:

To engage with the families of the victims and provide support.

To assess the community's needs and the support services available for victims of violence.

To promote awareness and encourage community involvement in preventing violence against women and children.

Media Opportunity:

Members of the media are invited to attend the visit, where both the Minister and the MEC will deliver statements and engage with the community. This is an opportunity to highlight the ongoing efforts to protect vulnerable groups and address the challenges of gender-based violence in our society.

For further information or to confirm attendance, please contact:

Mpumzi Zuzile

Eastern Cape Department of Social Development MECs spokesperson

Cell: 060 534 9349 or 072 550 9019

#GovZAUpdates