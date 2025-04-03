International Relations and Cooperation convenes Second G20 Sherpa Meeting, 3 Apr

South Africa’s G20 Sherpa, Mr Zane Dangor, will chair the Second Meeting of the G20 Sherpas, to be held virtually on 3 and 4 April 2025.

The meeting will take place under the theme: Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability.

The First G20 Sherpa Meeting under South Africa’s presidency of the group took place in December 2024, in Johannesburg.

Members of the media are invited to cover the opening remarks as follows:

Date: Thursday, 3 April 2025

Time: 11h30

Venue: DIRCO, Conference Centre 1

The opening session will also be streamed on the G20 Social Media platforms:

Facebook – G20 South Africa

YouTube – G20 South Africa, https://m.youtube.com/@g20SouthAfrica25

Media RSVPs: RakgakoleM@dirco.gov.za

#GovZAudpates #G20SouthAfrcia