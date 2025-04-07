Bats' Use of 'Hot Torpor' to Survive Extreme Heat - GeeksAroundGlobe.com Unveils a new Research Find

How Bats Use Hot Torpor to Save Energy

New research reveals how certain bat species employ 'hot torpor' to conserve energy during high-temperature conditions.

This discovery challenges our understanding of torpor and highlights the adaptability of these creatures, It underscores the diverse strategies wildlife uses to cope with climate extremes.” — Kesara Bandaragoda

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GeeksAroundGlobe.com, a leading platform for science enthusiasts, has published an insightful article in its "Mind Blown" section titled “Bats Use ‘Hot Torpor’ to Survive Heat, a New Research Finds”. This comprehensive piece delves into groundbreaking research uncovering how certain bat species utilize an unconventional survival strategy to withstand extreme heat.

The article focuses on a study of the Malagasy bat Macronycteris commersoni, which employs a state known as “hot torpor” during periods of elevated temperatures. Unlike typical torpor, characterized by lowered body temperatures to conserve energy in cold conditions, hot torpor allows these bats to maintain higher body temperatures in sync with their environment while significantly reducing metabolic rates. This adaptation enables them to survive in harsh, high-temperature habitats. ​

“This discovery challenges our traditional understanding of torpor and highlights the remarkable adaptability of these creatures,” said Kesara Bandaragoda, Editor at GeeksAroundGlobe.com. “It underscores the diverse strategies wildlife employs to cope with climate extremes.”​

The article provides an in-depth analysis of the mechanisms behind hot torpor, its implications for climate resilience, and insights from the researchers involved in the study. As global temperatures continue to rise, understanding such adaptive behaviors becomes increasingly vital for conservation efforts.​

