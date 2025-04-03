EV Fuse Market is Forecasted to Reach US$ 5.6 Billion in 2031, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global EV fuse market is projected to witness a growth rate of 13.9% annually from 2024 to 2031, with an anticipated size of US$ 5.6 billion by 2031, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global EV fuse market, which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Report Highlights

Market Size in 2031 (billion US$) 5.6 Growth (CAGR) 13.9% during 2024-2031 Forecast Period 2024-2031 Trend Period 2018-2022 Base Year 2023 Number of Segments Covered 8 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights on the EV Fuse Market:

The global EV fuse market is segmented based on propulsion type, vehicle type, voltage type, low-voltage application type, high-voltage application type, voltage range type, fuse type, and region.

Based on propulsion type - The EV fuse market is segmented into BEV and HEV. The HEV market holds a larger share due to its longer presence, consumer acceptance, and established infrastructure. However, the global push for full electrification is accelerating BEV growth, driven by regulatory support, advancing technology, and declining battery costs. This shift will drive higher demand for fuses in BEVs, as they require advanced electrical protection for safety and performance.



Based on the vehicle type – The market is segmented into LV and M&HCV. LVs are expected to remain the market's dominant and faster-growing vehicle type during the forecast period. LVs, including passenger cars, SUVs, and light trucks, represent the majority of vehicles on the road worldwide. This segment accounts for a significant portion of total vehicle sales and is expected to continue dominating the market in the coming years. As a result, the demand for EV fuses, which are essential components in these vehicles, will be strong and consistent.



Based on the voltage type - The market is segmented into low-voltage and high-voltage fuses. Low-voltage fuses will dominate by volume due to their widespread use across numerous vehicle systems. In contrast, High-voltage fuses will lead by value, as they are designed to handle significant currents and protect critical high-voltage components, making them more expensive per unit.



Based on the low-voltage application type - The market is segmented into infotainment systems, lighting systems, HVAC systems, braking & safety systems, propulsion & power systems, and other auxiliaries. The braking & safety system holds the largest market share, whereas the propulsion & power system will be the fastest growing. Braking & Safety systems are essential in all vehicles, including hybrids and battery-electric vehicles. As a result, the widespread integration of these systems across all vehicle types drives a higher demand for fuses, leading to an increased total volume requirement in the EV fuse market.



Based on the high-voltage application type - The market is segmented into battery pack, inverter, DC-DC converter, on-board charger, and electric motor. The battery pack is the largest application in the EV high-voltage fuse market. It is driven by its critical role in electric and hybrid vehicles, high cost and technological complexity, and the growing demand for electric mobility.



Based on the voltage range type - The market is segmented into less than 100VDC, 100VDC to 500VDC, and 500VDC to 1000VDC. 100 VDC to 500 VDC fuses are likely to remain the dominant voltage range type in the coming years due to their extensive use in high-voltage systems across both BEV and hybrid vehicles, cost-effectiveness compared to 500 VDC to 1000 VDC, and compatibility with EV infrastructure.

The 500 to 1000 VDC fuse segment is expected to experience the fastest growth, driven by the rising adoption of high-voltage systems in BEV and hybrid vehicles. The demand for faster charging, extended driving ranges, and enhanced performance in these vehicles is fueling the need for 500 to 1000 VDC.



Based on the fuse type - The market is segmented into blade fuse and cartridge fuse. Cartridge fuses dominate the EV fuse market due to their critical role in high-value, high-performance systems requiring advanced technology and superior current/voltage protection. Their use in safety-critical applications such as powertrains, electric motors, and battery management systems, along with their complexity and high-quality materials, drives their demand despite their higher cost.

Blade fuses are widely used in common, less complex applications such as lighting, infotainment, and low-voltage circuits. Their affordability, simplicity, and compatibility across all vehicle types make them a standard component in nearly every vehicle on the road.



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that Asia-Pacific is expected to be the dominant region during the forecast period. This growth outlook is majorly attributed to the following–

Its position as the largest EV production hub

A strong network of automotive suppliers

The highest EV adoption rates

Expanding charging infrastructure

Technological advancements

Government regulations promoting electrification and safety.



Likewise, Europe remains the second-largest region in the EV fuse market, with growing EV adoption, strict regulations, and strong EV production.



EV Fuse Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

Increasing shift towards battery electric vehicles (BEVs), hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs).

A growing shift towards higher voltage architects.

Advancements in battery and power electronics technology.

Stringent safety and emission regulations.

Rising integration of advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS).

Increase in the integration of infotainment systems and IoT-based automotive technologies.

Technological advancement in fuse design.



Top Companies in the EV Fuse Market:

The market is fragmented, with a large number of players across the region. Most of the major players compete in some of the governing factors, including price, service offerings, regional presence, etc. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players.

Eaton

Littlefuse, Inc.

Xi'an Zhongrong Electric Co., LTD.

Pacific Engineering Corporation (PEC)

Sensata Technologies, Inc.

Mersen



What Deliverables Will You Get in This Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the EV Fuse Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Who are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization



