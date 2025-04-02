Governor Abbott Announces Over $6 Million In Grant Funding For Rural Hospitals

TEXAS, April 2 - April 2, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott announced today that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is awarding $6.25 million in grant funding to eligible hospitals that serve rural communities.



"Rural healthcare is critical for the continued health and well-being of Texans across our great state,” said Governor Abbott. "This $6.25 million in grant funding will provide qualifying hospitals with the financial support they need to keep serving Texans in rural communities. I thank the Texas Health and Human Services Commission for their hard work to help rural hospitals across Texas increase access to care and address the unique rural health challenges. A stronger rural Texas means a stronger, more resilient future for all Texans."



“I thank Governor Abbott and state lawmakers for this funding,” said Texas Health and Human Services Executive Commissioner Cecile Erwin Young. “Rural hospitals are a crucial part of the health care system in Texas, and these grants will help them to continue serving their communities with the best care possible.”



HHSC will award up to 25 Texas Rural Hospital Debt Reduction Grants, providing $250,000 for qualifying hospitals to improve their financial stability. HHSC provides grant funding and administers programs for rural hospitals in alignment with the Rural Hospital Services Strategic Plan, which helps rural Texans have access to hospital services.



Qualified rural hospitals have until April 24 to register and apply for the grant and submit the required documentation. Grant awards are based on a rural hospital’s application and supporting documentation as identified in the Request for Application.



For more information on the rural hospital grant and other related programs, visit the HHSC Rural Hospital Finance and Coordination webpage.

