Governor Abbott Proclaims April 2025 As Autism Awareness And Acceptance Month

Governor Greg Abbott today promoted World Autism Awareness Day by recognizing April 2025 as Autism Awareness and Acceptance Month in Texas. Autism, or autism spectrum disorder (ASD), refers to a broad range of conditions, typically appearing during early childhood, and characterized by challenges with social skills, relationships, self-regulation, and communication.



"Texas continues to promote the acceptance and celebration of people with disabilities, including Texans with autism," said Governor Abbott. "We must also foster a supportive environment where each individual across the autism spectrum can thrive. Autism awareness and acceptance empowers Texans throughout the state like Jeremiah Kimmel, a student with Autism who joined me at my State of the State Address, to feel included and supported. This April, we celebrate neurodiversity and the unique perspectives, abilities, talents, and experiences of Texans who make our state great."



Autism is the fastest growing developmental disorder in the United States with one in 36 children having the diagnosis. Acceptance can lead to better job prospects, additional employment opportunities, affordable housing, and accessible and integrated transportation systems that match personal needs and lifestyles.



The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is hosting the 2025 Texas Autism Conference, a virtual event on April 14-17, 2025. For more information, please contact Childrens.Autism.Program@hhs.texas.gov.



The Governor’s Committee on People with Disabilities works toward a state in which people with disabilities have the opportunity to enjoy full and equal access to lives of independence, productivity, and self-determination. The Committee recommends changes in disability policies and programs, supports a network of committees on people with disabilities, issues awards to promote greater awareness, and promotes compliance with disability related laws.



