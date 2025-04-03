New structure for Kaipāpaʻu Bridge to open for two-way traffic, Wednesday, April 2

Main, News Posted on Apr 2, 2025 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is notifying Oʻahu motorists that vehicular traffic will be shifted from the temporary Kaipāpaʻu Bridge in Hau‘ula to the new bridge structure on Wednesday, April 2.

During the shift, crews will need to close one lane in the Kāne‘ohe-bound direction, intermittently for up to five minutes at a time, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Work is expected to be completed in one day and Kaipāpaʻu Bridge will return to partial operation.

Motorists will be contra-flowed through the mauka lanes on Kaipāpaʻu bridge as crews work to complete the makai side of the new bridge structure and remove the temporary bridge. This work will not require lane closures, however the remaining work may require future closures, which will be announced as scheduled.

The Kaipāpaʻu Bridge Replacement Project includes the construction of a new bridge, relocation of water and electrical routes, and stream bank stabilization improvements. Substantial completion of this project is scheduled for January 2026, weather permitting. This is extended from the previously stated completion date of May 2025 due to unanticipated utility delays, subcontractor and design changes, and unpredictable stream conditions complicating construction and extending duration of work.

HDOT advises the public to drive with caution through the area. For more information on the Kaipāpaʻu Bridge Replacement project, please view the website at https://www.kaipapaubridge.com/ or call the dedicated hotline 808-268-1119.

