Saskatchewan Improves Cancer Care by Enhancing Oncology Drug Formulary

Saskatchewan is improving patient care by approving 13 additional uses for existing drugs and adding 2 new drugs to the Saskatchewan Cancer Agency's oncology drug formulary.

The new drugs have been recommended by Canada's Drug Agency Pan-Canadian Oncology Drug Review, negotiated through the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance and will be available later this spring. Each drug was reviewed for efficacy and deemed to be of high quality. The addition of these oncology drugs will benefit more than 450 Saskatchewan residents who are undergoing cancer care in the province.

"When new treatments are available and proven to be effective, we want to make them accessible to Saskatchewan residents," Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "We have increased funding for cancer care and treatment because we want patients to get the best possible care when they need it."

The Government of Saskatchewan's 2025-26 Provincial Budget is providing $279 million to the Saskatchewan Cancer Agency, an increase of $30 million, or 12.2 per cent, over 2024-25 to ensure Saskatchewan patients have access to the most current and effective oncology drugs, therapies and treatment options.

"Adding these new drugs to the formulary ensures we continue to give the best treatment possible to our patients, providing more treatment options for our patients," Saskatchewan Cancer Agency President and CEO Deb Bulych said.

The drugs being added to the oncology formulary, or having their use expanded, will treat a range of cancers, such as: leukemia, lung cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer and others. The Saskatchewan Cancer Agency will be primarily responsible for the administration of these therapies.

