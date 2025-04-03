AMO detects suspicious vessel off San Diego coast, facilitates rescue and interdiction

SAN DIEGO — Air and Marine Operations (AMO), an operational component of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, detected a suspicious vessel in international waters

The incident occurred when a San Diego Air and Marine Branch Multi-Role Enforcement Aircraft crew identified a suspicious vessel transiting northbound toward the maritime boundary line Sunday at approximately 9 p.m. The aircrew relayed the vessel’s location, heading, and speed to the Joint Harbor Operations Center, which contacted a U.S. naval ship with an embarked U.S. Coast Guard law enforcement detachment to track and investigate the vessel.

Upon reaching the vessel, the naval crew observed individuals on the top deck waving white flags, signaling distress. Further investigation revealed the vessel had suffered an engine failure and was taking on water—approximately 2.5 feet in the engine room and six inches on the main deck. The U.S. Coast Guard launched a Rigid-Hulled Inflatable Boat to assess the situation, determining that 18 individuals were aboard, including 17 Mexican nationals (12 adult males, two accompanied minor males, and three adult females) and one U.S. citizen (adult female).

The vessel occupants were safely transferred to the naval ship before being transported to San Diego via U.S. Coast Guard helicopter. U.S. Border Patrol agents took custody of the 17 Mexican nationals for repatriation.

