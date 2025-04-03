TARGET ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Target Corp. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Target on January 31, 2025 with a Class Period from August 26, 2022 to November 19, 2024. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Target have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

The Complaint alleges that the Defendants misled investors by making false and misleading statements about Target's Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion ("DEI") mandates that led to widespread customer boycotts following Target's 2023 LGBT-Pride campaign (the "2023 LGBT-Pride Campaign" or the "Campaign"). The Complaint continues to allege that negative effects of the Campaign on Target's business, including a subsequent campaign in 2024 (the "2024 Campaign"), led to a massive decline in Target's stock price, and specifically, the 2023 LGBT-Pride Campaign offended certain Target customers, provoking consumer backlash and boycotts that caused Target's sales to fall for the first time in six years. The Complaint also states that unbeknownst to investors, and contrary to Target's public statements, Target's Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") Brian C. Cornell ("Cornell") and its Board of Directors (the "Board") did not oversee or disclose the known risks of Target's 2023 LGBT-Pride Campaign and the 2024 Campaign.

If you are a long-term stockholder of Target, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country.

