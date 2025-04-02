Submit Release
SA wines pop up in Canada\'s liquor stores

Release date: 02/04/25

A month-long retail and tasting campaign has kicked off in Canada thanks to a partnership with one of the largest retailers and wholesalers of alcoholic beverages in the world.

14 South Australian wine brands will be showcased this month in a series of ‘pop-up shop’ activations in Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) across Ontario, Canada.

The partnership, supported by the Department of State Development, will feature 15 in-store tastings over four weeks to drive sales, tastings and awareness for South Australia’s premium wine.

The participating South Australian brands include:

  • Chalk Hill
  • Dandelion
  • Mitolo
  • Two Hands
  • Taylors
  • Angoves
  • Yalumba
  • Bec Hardy Wines
  • Monterra
  • Penfolds
  • Thorn Clarke
  • Zonte's Footstep
  • Kilikanoon
  • Small Gully

As Canada’s most populous province, Ontario is a key market for South Australian wine producers looking to grow their presence in North America.

LCBO is a government-run enterprise responsible for the wholesale and retail sale of wine, beer, cider, and spirits in the province.

With more than 680 retail stores and importing over 32,000 products from over 79 countries, LCBO is one of the largest retailers and wholesalers of beverage alcohol in the globe.

According to ABS data, Canada is South Australia’s fifth-largest destination market for wine exports, valued at $105.2 million in the year to January 2025.

In the same period, South Australia’s overall merchandise exports to Canada have grown by 67.3 per cent to $710.6 million.

Quotes

Attributable to Joe Szakacs

Our state’s exports to Canada have seen tremendous growth over the last 12 months.

With the growing global instability in trade, led by the re-emergence of tarrifs, the South Australian Government is redoubling its efforts to support diversifying and growing broad markets.

This program, backed by Australia’s strong trade relationship with Canada, is creating more opportunities for our wine producers.

Countries like Canada are calling out for South Australia’s premium, world-class wine and this Government is committed to supporting businesses that want to connect across the globe.

