HYTN Receives GMP Certificates for The United States, Bermuda and Israel

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYTN Innovations Inc. (CSE: HYTN, FSE: 85W0, OTC PINK: HYTNF) (“HYTN” or the “Company”), a leader in pharmaceutical-grade cannabis manufacturing, is pleased to announce that it has received digital Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certificates (the “Certificates”) from Health Canada, confirming the GMP compliance of its Kelowna-based manufacturing facility. Issued under HYTN’s Drug Establishment Licence (“DEL”), these Certificates specifically acknowledge the Company’s GMP status for the United States, Bermuda, and Israel.

The Certificates, requested by HYTN in February, are important for drug registrations in jurisdictions where they apply. They also provide assurance in regions with limited regulatory frameworks, validating that HYTN’s production processes meet GMP standards. Notably, the Company’s DEL enables it to fabricate, package, and label non-sterile pharmaceuticals containing cannabis and psilocybin, positioning HYTN at the forefront of international markets looking to expand their pharmaceutical offerings.

“By demonstrating GMP compliance in markets that require it, HYTN is well-positioned to support new drug registrations, facilitate clinical trials, and offer contract manufacturing for both cannabis and psilocybin-based pharmaceuticals,” said Jason Broome, COO of HYTN. “Our continued commitment to GMP manufacturing strengthens our ability to evaluate global opportunities while driving value for partners and stakeholders alike.”

While HYTN is already active in commercial projects across Canada, the UK, Germany and Australia, the Company is also exploring expansions into additional markets. Securing GMP Certificates for the U.S., Bermuda, and Israel underscores HYTN’s progress in advancing GMP drug development and reaffirms its leadership in high-quality, compliant manufacturing practices to fuel international growth.

About HYTN Innovations Inc.

HYTN Innovations Inc. is a pharmaceutical company specializing in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products containing psychoactive and psychotropic compounds, including cannabis-derived cannabinoids and psilocybe-derived tryptamines. HYTN is dedicated to becoming a premier provider of these products across all federally regulated markets. The Company accomplishes this by strategically identifying market opportunities and effectively bringing innovative products to market through its advanced development platform.

About Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP)

GMP guidelines provide guidance for manufacturing, testing, and quality assurance to ensure that a manufactured product is safe for human consumption or use. Many countries have legislated that manufacturers follow GMP procedures and create their own GMP guidelines that correspond with their legislation.

