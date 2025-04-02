World’s largest wildlife crossing reaches new milestone as habitat project begins

This milestone represents a significant step toward the restoration of an ecological corridor that will support a variety of local wildlife, including mountain lions, deer, bats, bobcats, desert cottontails, monarch butterflies and more. Weather permitting, planting of approximately 5,000 native plants will begin in May.

“Wildlife crossings are unique because they allow people and nature to thrive together,” said Caltrans Director Tony Tavares. “By building the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing, Caltrans is supporting transportation infrastructure that will not only reconnect and restore habitats but also reduce vehicle collisions with wildlife and enhance highway safety.”

The bridge will feature coastal sage scrub plant species native to the Santa Monica Mountains, contributing to the overall environmental restoration strategy that includes 12 acres of open space and 50,000 native plants.

On Earth Day 2022, Governor Newsom participated in the groundbreaking for the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing, a public-private partnership of monumental scope that has leveraged the expertise and leadership of dozens of organizations and institutions to protect and restore wildlife habitats in Southern California.

Wildlife crossings of all kinds are essential to building a network of interconnected conserved lands and waters that protect and restore biodiversity while also supporting transportation infrastructure.

Habitat connectivity provided by wildlife crossings is critical to the success of California’s 30×30 targets and allows people and nature to thrive together.

To learn more about California infrastructure projects, visit build.ca.gov.