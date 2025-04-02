HII Hosts US Marine Corps Officers at Ingalls Shipbuilding

PASCAGOULA, Miss., April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) hosted U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Eric Austin, deputy commandant for combat development and integration, fellow U.S. Marine Corps officers and Senate congressional staff at the company’s Ingalls Shipbuilding division Monday.

During the visit, the group met with Ingalls leadership and received a tour of the shipyard, including two amphibious warships currently under construction, Bougainville (LHA 8) and Harrisburg (LPD 30).

“Our Ingalls shipbuilders take immense pride in knowing that we are building the ships that protect our nation and support our U.S. Navy and Marine Corps team,” Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Blanchette said. “This visit reinforced the critical role our shipbuilders play in supporting our military’s mission and we appreciate the opportunity to showcase our progress in delivering this amphibious capability to the fleet.”

Ingalls has a long-standing history of building amphibious warships, and the collaboration between Ingalls Shipbuilding, the U.S. Navy and the Marine Corps was on full display during the visit.

Photos accompanying this release are available at: http://hii.com/news/hiis-hosts-us-marine-corps-officers-at-ingalls-shipbuilding/.

Austin expressed his appreciation for the workforce at Ingalls.

“The men and women here at Ingalls are not just building ships — they are building the foundation of our nation’s ability to respond to global challenges. We extend our deepest gratitude to the hardworking shipbuilders whose expertise and commitment ensure we have the right tools to meet the challenges ahead,” Austin said.

Ingalls builds the LPD 17 San Antonio and LHA America classes of amphibious warships. Designed and built for survivability and flexibility, U.S. Navy amphibious warships are unique combat warships that make possible complex joint U.S. military operations to respond swiftly to crises anywhere in the world, from deterrence and major combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

Ingalls currently has two LHAs under construction including Bougainville (LHA 8) and Fallujah (LHA 9) and three Flight II LPDs under construction including Harrisburg (LPD 30), Pittsburgh (LPD 31) and Philadelphia (LPD 32). Additionally, in September 2024, the Navy awarded Ingalls a contract for the construction of three San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ships (LPD 33, LPD 34 and LPD 35) and a contract modification for the fifth America-class amphibious assault ship, Helmand Province (LHA 10).

