NMRA Deadline in 5 Days: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NMRA) Investors of Filing Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit

RADNOR, Pa., April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (“Neumora”) (NASDAQ: NMRA) on behalf of those who purchased or otherwise acquired Neumora common stock pursuant and/or traceable to Neumora’s prospectus and registration statement (collectively, the “Offering Documents”) issued in connection with Neumora’s initial public offering held on or around September 15, 2023. The lead plaintiff deadline is April 7, 2025.

The complaint alleges that, in the Offering Documents, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) in order for Neumora to justify conducting its Phase Three Program, Neumora was forced to amend the original Phase Two Trial inclusion criteria to include a patient population with moderate to severe major depressive disorder (“MDD”) to show that Navacaprant offered a statistically significant improvement in treating MDD; (2) Neumora also added a prespecified analysis to the Phase Two statistical analysis plan, focusing on patients suffering from moderate to severe MDD; and (3) the Phase Two Trials lacked adequate data, particularly in regards to the patient population size and the ratio of male to female patients within the patient population, to be able to accurately predict the results of the KOASTAL-1 study.

Neumora investors may, no later than April 7, 2025 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

