CenterPoint Energy, Inc. to Host Webcast of First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call

Houston, TX, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --


Date: April 24, 2025

 

Time:  7:00 a.m. Central time or 8:00 a.m. Eastern time

 

Listen via internet:  http://investors.centerpointenergy.com/

 

Click "Investors", and click the link "CenterPoint Energy, Inc. First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call"

 

As the only investor-owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve approximately 7 million metered customers in Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio, and Texas. As of December 31, 2024, the company owned approximately $44 billion in assets. With approximately 8,500 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com. 


